Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Couple's exquisite silver-themed invitation ft Lord Ganesha, Radha-Krishna and Goddess Durga goes VIRAL

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani is all set to marry his long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant. The couple will tie the nuptial knot on July 12, 2024. Ahead of their D-Day, the soon-to-be groom and his parents have been keeping busy distributing invites to notable personalities including Maha CM Eknath Shinde, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and others.

Meanwhile, ahead of their grand celebrations, the couple’s wedding invitation has taken the internet by storm. Check it out.

Peek into Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's magnificent wedding invite

The magnificent wedding invite of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has gone viral on the internet. We caught our hands on one of the videos giving a detailed view of the invite of the billionaire family looks like. The video begins by displaying a big red-closet shape with an invitation enclosed in it.

After the closet is opened, one can see an attractive silver mandir decorated with yellow LED lights from inside. It also has Lord Ganpati, Radha-Krishna, and Goddess Durga’s idols in it. Furthermore, we also see the mandir adorned with tiny bells and a dome with striking carvings.

Take a look:

The video further gives a closer look into the invite, which has Lord Narayan on top of it. The first page of the invite also opens with the photo of Lord Vishnu, followed by Lord Ganpati showering blessings on the soon-to-be married couple.

Up next is the page in red-color with an invitation for Anant and Radhika’s big day. The invite further follows the photographs of Lord Radha Krishna, Goddess Durga, Lord Vishnu-Goddess Lakshmi, and Goddess Durga simultaneously, including the details of the functions on the other side.

One can also see the lower section of the box including wedding favors consisting of a silver box, a beautiful mesh work mat, and a handloom scarf packed in a white cloth.

Anant Ambani and family invite CM Eknath Shinde and other Bollywood celebs to the wedding

Today, earlier in the day, a video of the Ambani family visiting the house of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde had surfaced. In the video, we can see Mukesh Ambani meeting the CM while he handed him the wedding invite with a bouquet. Additionally, the groom-to-be was seen sitting in the car while he was guarded with a huge entourage of security guards.

On the other hand, Anant was also seen visiting the house of actors Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Kajol, to invite them to his wedding.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities

The extravagant celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began in March with the pre-wedding festivities that spanned for three unforgettable days, brimming with a diverse array of activities and celebrations.

Not only did the videos and pictures from the gala event rule all over the internet, but the electrifying performances of Rihanna and Diljit Dosanjh added another layer to the delightful experience.

Apart from Bollywood celebrities, it also marked the gracious presence of global personalities like Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump, and more.

Nearly two months later, the couple had the second installment of their pre-wedding functions on a cruise in Italy. Needless to say, the grand celebration was also a significant one with the concerts of Katy Perry, Pitbull, Backstreet Boys and more.

Additionally, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan with kids- Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor with wife Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha, Janhvi Kapoor with rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor amongst others remain consistently been an important part of the special celebrations.

