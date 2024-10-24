Rob Lowe Jokes He Was Part of a 'Big, Big S*x Orgy' with Demi Moore in the 80s

Rob Lowe did not shy away while opening up about his shortlived fling with Demi Moore, during their days in the Brat Pack in the 1980s. The actor also candidly spoke about how they have remained friends over the years.

While conversing with Kelly Ripa on her podcast, Let's Talk Off Camera, Lowe shared that he “briefly had a thing” with the Ghost actress in the 80s. The veteran star confessed to his hook-up with Moore before she was engaged to Emilion Estevez, who was also another member of Brat Pack.

He wittily said that their hookup was part of a “big, big s*x orgy” among the cast members of St. Elmo’s Fire movie, which was released in 1985.

However, soon after featuring in the aforementioned film, both the stars also appeared alongside, sharing the screen space in About Last Night, which was released in 1986.

He told Ripa, “Anytime you put young 20-something men and women together, hookups are inevitable.” However, after their hookup, it appears that Lowe and Moore did not have any grudges or bad blood. The Outsiders star revealed that after their brief fling, both of them remained friends. Lowe added that he even attended her and her ex-husband, Bruce Willis’s wedding.

While talking about the iconic 1985 movie, its sequel is reportedly in the works. The actor said that it was in development. Lowe revealed that the process of the film is going more slowly than he would have preferred, but they are trying to discover the right writer and the right story.

The veteran heartthrob also shared that the other actors are on board for the venture and he also shared their excitement for the upcoming venture.

Since their respective debuts in the industry, both stars have gone on to climb the ladder of success. This year, Moore stole the limelight, deservingly so, for her performance in The Substance, which was screened at the Cannes Film Festival as well.

The movie also features, Dennis Quaid, Margaret Qualley, Oscar Lesage, Hugo Diego Garcia, Alexandra Barton, and many more. The venture, which was released on September 20, 2024, was helmed by Coralie Fargeat.

ALSO READ: One Direction Albums Set to Reenter Charts Post Liam Payne's Demise; Deets HERE