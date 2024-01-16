Rob McElhenney streams football at the Emmy Awards, Wife Kaitlin Olson captures wholesome moment: WATCH

Rob McElhenney has got his priorities in place and that is choosing to watch football while in attendance at the coveted Emmy Awards. He represents every sports fan on the planet!

The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star is attending the 75th Primetime Emmy Award with his wife Kaitlin Olson, who captured the priceless moment that defines her husband's obsession with football. Read to know what went down.

Rob McElhenney caught watching the Eagles game at the Emmy Awards ceremony

Rob, an ardent Eagles fan, could not focus on the ongoing Emmy Awards which he attended as a presenter alongside his wife Katlin Olson. The actor was seated in the audience at the Peacock Theater where the 75th Emmys are underway but he couldn't care less about the awards being handed out to celebrate the best of TV works in the past year. Instead, he was busy live-streaming the Philadelphia Eagles’ playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The priceless moment was captured in a selfie by his wife Kaitlin.

Sharing the said selfie on X (formerly Twitter), Rob wrote, “Who schedules the Emmys the same night as the @eagles #godbirds #FlyEaglesFly.”

Rob’s dedication to the sport won him a nod from the NFL as well when they commented “Priorities” on the actor’s X photo.

Much to Rob McElhenney’s disliking, the Eagles are having a bad day today with the Buccaneers dominating the game.

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Renolds bagged 5 Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Renolds’ Welcome to Wrexham clinched five out of its six nominations for the Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month.

Welcome to Wrexham is a docu-series about a Welsh soccer team that Ryan Renolds and Rob McElhenney co-own.

