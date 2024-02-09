Robert De Niro Opens Up About His 'Disbelief' Over Grandson Leandro's Tragic Death, Says 'It Shouldn’t Have Happened'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and drug abuse.

Robert De Niro, the esteemed actor, has broken his silence on the heartbreaking loss of his grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez. Speaking candidly about the tragedy, De Niro expressed his profound disbelief and anguish over the untimely death of his 19-year-old grandson. Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the son of Robert De Niro’s daughter Drena, passed away at the age of 19 on July 19 2023 due to the overdose from, “toxic effects of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine, and cocaine.”.

Robert De Niro addressed the heartbreaking death of his grandson

In an emotional interview with PEOPLE magazine, De Niro revealed his deep shock and “disbelief” upon learning about his grandson's passing. He lamented that he never imagined such a tragedy could befall his family, emphasizing that the loss of Leandro shouldn't have occurred. “It’s just a shock. [I] never thought it would happen And I just then started thinking about all the things I could have, should have done maybe with him. I don't know if that would've made a difference. And so that's always playing through my mind. It shouldn’t have happened”

Moreover, the circumstances surrounding Leandro's death shed light on the dangers of substance abuse. Following investigations, a suspect named Sophia Marks was arrested in connection with the fatal overdose. Marks, accused of distributing pills laced with fentanyl, faces severe legal consequences for her alleged involvement in the tragic incident. Marks was found in “possession of approximately 156 more suspected counterfeit oxycodone pills and approximately $1,500 in cash."

Robert De Niro's tribute to his late grandson

When news of Leandro's death broke in July last year, Robert De Niro issued a heartfelt statement to Page Six , expressing his profound distress and gratitude for the outpouring of condolences. In his statement, De Niro appealed for privacy as his family grieved the loss of their beloved grandson, sharing, “I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

Meanwhile, Leandro's mother, Drena De Niro, took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to her son. Through heartfelt words and cherished memories, she honored Leandro as a source of joy and light in her life. “My beautiful sweet angel . I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly .You have been my joy, my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life . I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you . I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama . You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you,” she remarked.

In conclusion, Robert De Niro's candid reflections on his grandson's tragic death offer a glimpse into the profound sorrow and disbelief that accompanies such loss, underlining the major issue of accessible drug abuse present in the society.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same

