How Old Is Robert De Niro's Daughter Gia? Actor Opens Up About Raising His Youngest Child

Robert De Niro became emotional while opening up about raising his eight-month-old daughter, Gia, whom he shares with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

The 80-year-old actor shared his feelings about the joys of being an older parent in an interview with AARP. He expressed the happiness of becoming a new father again at his age and shared the joy he experiences when looking at his daughter, Gia, “Everything that consumes or worries me fades away when I look at her. It’s wondrous,” De Niro said. “When she gets older– who knows?”

As he continued the conversation, the veteran actor got teary-eyed. The taxi driver star emphasized how meaningful his time is with his youngest child. He recalled, "The sweet way she looks at you, taking you in, thinking, watching, and observing... I want to be there to cherish it and her as long as possible to enjoy it and enjoy her.”

From Being The Father Of Six Other Children To Enoying Fatherhood At Age 80

In addition to Gia, De Niro and Gia have six other children from previous relationships. With his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, he has a daughter, Drena (51), and a son, Raphael (46). In 1995, he had twins, Aaron and Julian (27), with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith. Not only that, De Niro also shares a 25-year-old son, Elliot, and an 11-year-old daughter, Helen Grace, with his ex-wife, Grace Hightower.

Back in May 2023, De Niro quietly mentioned in an interview with ET Canada that he had welcomed his seventh child. When the interviewer mentioned he had six kids, De Niro corrected her by saying, “Actually, seven. I just had a baby.”

Following the interview, he confirmed to Page Six that his partner’s pregnancy was planned. “How could you not plan such kind of thing?” he said. During an episode of CBS Mornings Day later, Gayle King shared new details from De Niro about the newborn, confirming the rumors that Gia was born on 6 April 2023.

Since then, De Niro has been open about being a father to seven children. In a June appearance on Today, two months after Gia’s arrival, he described fatherhood as “great” and acknowledged how his approach to parenting has evolved.

“When you age, you gain awareness of various aspects of life, including family dynamics,” he explained adding, “You can’t avoid learning about certain things and how to deal with them, manage them, and so on, the usual stuff.”

When speaking to The Guardian in October 2023, he also praised his girlfriend for her contribution to raising their child. While confessing that fatherhood doesn’t get easier after enjoying parenthood for some time, he said: “It is what it is. It’s okay. I mean, why wouldn’t it be? I don’t do the heavy lifting; I’m there, and I support my girlfriend. But she does the actual work. And we have help, which is very essential, and I am grateful for it.”

The Irishman star also addressed some of the things he enjoys the most while being a father, adding: “With a baby, it’s a little different to with my 11-year-old. My adult children. My grandchildren. It’s all different.”

