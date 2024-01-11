‘I don’t want him here’: Here’s why Jennifer Lawrence wanted Robert De Niro to leave her wedding

Jennifer Lawrence, known for her blockbuster performances, recently revealed the unforeseen hurdles she had at her star-studded 2019 wedding to Cooke Maroney. Lawrence had a strange meeting with none other than famed actor Robert De Niro among the glitz and glamour of star visitors. This article delves into the interesting facts of Jennifer Lawrence's wedding tale, in which the actress took a risk by asking De Niro to skip her rehearsal dinner as per Huffpost.

The stress of celebrity weddings

Even A-list superstars like Jennifer Lawrence succumb to the stress of wedding preparation in Hollywood, where every action is scrutinized. Lawrence openly discussed the difficulties of becoming a bride, saying, "It's so stressful. You're not having fun. You're just like, 'Is that person having fun?'" The actress' comments provide a new and sympathetic take on the often-overlooked stresses that come with high-profile weddings.

Jennifer Lawrence's wedding story takes an interesting turn as she recalls worrying about the comfort of her guests. Lawrence's anxiety for her visitors' well-being reached unprecedented heights, despite assurances from friends that everything was OK. During her October wedding in Rhode Island, the actress shared a particularly amusing incident when she was worried about her guests being cold, forcing her to query the genuine state of circumstances, “I’ll never forget — I was freaking out about the guests being cold, and all of my friends were lying, they’re like, ‘Nobody’s cold, nobody’s cold, everything’s fine, everything’s fine.”

The De Niro dilemma

Jennifer Lawrence noticed Robert De Niro, her co-star in acclaimed films such as Silver Linings Playbook and Joy, appearing out of place among the glittering array of stars at the rehearsal dinner, “I looked over and I saw Bob, who doesn’t know anybody, and he’s kind of wandering around.” Lawrence said that she suspected the iconic actor was not having a good time and decided to take matters into her own hands, “I immediately was like, ‘No, this isn’t what he wants to be doing. I don’t want him here.’ I went over and whispered, I was like, ‘Go home,’ and he was nice — he, like, talked to my parents and was polite — but I was like, ‘Go.’” Lawrence, despite his nice manner, thought that the celebration wasn't his cup of tea and truly believed that asking him to go would make her feel better.

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert De Niro had a special relationship while working together on multiple blockbuster films. In a recent interview with Vogue, the actress claimed that she first assumed De Niro wouldn't take her wedding offer seriously. When he finally showed up, Lawrence, in her own frank manner, advised him to go home if he felt out of place, “When he came, I said, ‘Bob, you really don’t have to be here. You can go home,’ And he was like, ‘Thank you so much,’ and left.” De Niro gladly agreed, departing the star-studded celebration at Lawrence's request.

Jennifer Lawrence's wedding escapade with Robert De Niro adds a dash of fun and reality to the story of star-studded celebrations in the glitzy world of Hollywood. The actress's open admission about the burden of being a bride and her worry for her guests' enjoyment show the human side of even the most famous people. Lawrence's surprising request that De Niro leave the rehearsal dinner provides an interesting twist to the traditional wedding stories, making her wedding a memorable event not just for the couple but also for the star-studded guest list.

