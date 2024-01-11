Robert Downey Jr. jokes 'nothing's better than losing' about the Golden Globe mix-up with Robert De Niro; Deets here

Robert Downey Jr. recently joked about Robert De Niro's reaction to his win at the 2024 Golden Globes. TMZ got the Oppenheimer star on Wednesday 10 January, outside Jimmy Kimmel Live! and TMZ's photographer asked him about De Niro mistakenly standing up when the winner for Best Supporting Actor was being read.

Robert Downey Jr. jokes about the Golden Globes mix-up with Robert De Niro

Robert Downey Jr. and Robert De Niro were both up for the same award which is the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture. Robert De Niro's reaction was no Angela-Bassett-at-the-Oscars or anything, but his ears definitely perked up and he started to stir in his seat almost as if he'd won when he heard his first name announced as the winner of Best Supporting Actor. However, he was let down when a different last name followed and Robert Downey Jr. was making his way to the stage.

Downey, incidentally, won for his character as Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer, while De Niro was nominated for his performance as the nefariously motivated William King Hale in Killers of the Flower Moon.

On Wednesday, 10 January, Robert Downey Jr. was spotted outside Jimmy Kimmel Live! and asked by TMZ about the whole situation. RDJ jokingly said, "Nothing's better than losing." When asked why he thought that losing was a good thing, he replied, "I just wanted to give you a good quote."

Robert Downey Jr. says he's grateful for Oppenheimer

Robert Downey Jr. celebrated his victory for Best Supporting Actor award at the 81st Golden Globe Awards with a special social media post. He shared photos on his Instagram with his trophy, ensemble cast, and his wife. This victory marks RDJ's fourth Golden Globe win, following his previous accolades for Short Cuts, Ally McBeal, and Sherlock Holmes.

Calling the awards night a golden evening, RDJ captioned the photos as, "Grateful for @oppenheimermovie’s #Golden evening." The comments section of the post was soon flooded with congratulatory messages as fans and friends sent the actor their love. Avengers: Endgame directors the Russo Brothers, took to their handle to share a special post for the actor that read, "Iron Man… more like GOLDEN Man! Congrats on the win, Roberto. Much love."

Downey portrays the villainous character Lewis Strauss opposite Cillian Murphy's titular role of Oppenheimer. Reflecting on his win, Downey humorously remarked in his acceptance speech, "Yeah, yeah, I took a beta blocker, so this will be a breeze." Expressing gratitude, RDJ recommended Universal for going all out to support Nolan and the crew, resulting in what he described as a "goddamn masterpiece."

