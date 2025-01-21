Robert Pattinson Shares Heartwarming Details About His and Suki Waterhouse's Daughter: 'My Baby Smells Incredible'

Robert Pattinson, who welcomed his first child with fiancée Suki Waterhouse in March 2024, recently opened up about the special connection he shares with his daughter, especially regarding her smell.

Speaking to Vogue on January 20, the Mickey 17 actor, 38, said he loves the way his baby daughter smells, calling it incredible and unlike any other baby. He said, "I remember people used to be like, 'Oh, don't you like the smell of babies?' but I thought they were just smelling the baby powder."

The Twilight actor revealed to the outlet, "But then I had a baby, and I was like, 'My baby smells incredible.' She doesn't smell like other babies."

Pattinson previously thought that people are attracted to the fragrance of babies because of baby powder. However, since becoming a father, he has observed that his baby has a distinctive fragrance that helps him detect her easily in a crowd.

According to experts such as Dr. Marty Ellington Jr., a child's smell can influence attachment. Other unique physical features can also encourage a parent to care for their baby even more, thereby strengthening the bond between them and their child.

According to People's sources, the couple are great parents. The source added, "They are very much in love and happy. They take turns working so one of them can always care for their daughter. Rob's an amazing dad." They also spend time traveling together as a family, ensuring their baby goes along on those adventures.

Robert Pattinson is currently busy promoting his new movie Mickey 17, directed by Bong Joon Ho, which arrives in theaters on March 7, 2025.

