Robert Pattinson Describes The Batman II in One Word, Reveals Which Former Bruce Wayne Actor Smelled the Best After Trying on Their Masks

Robert Pattinson recently shared his thoughts on playing the iconic DC superhero in The Batman in a very candid review. The Mickey 17 actor reflected on the long-standing legacy of the character, which has been portrayed by multiple legendary thespians, as he prepared for The Batman Part II. He was also asked who the best-smelling Batman actor was and to describe The Batman Part II in one word.

Pattinson spoke to Esquire about the sensory relationship he has with his characters and specifically recalled how Batman's cowl smelled. He noted that the leather mask, infused with anxiety and time, left behind some indelible scents.

"Definitely the scent of the cowl, with Batman – very much. Well, it’s leather. But it’s also a combination – because you’re sealed in a leather mask, but you're also extremely anxious all the time. And leather is porous, so it really takes on an emotional scent," reflected Pattinson.

During the audition, the Good Time actor wore cowls previously worn by other actors. He noted that, even after so many years, each one retained a different scent. When asked which one of those cowls smelled the best, Pattinson humorously identified George Clooney's.

"When I did the audition for Batman, I had to try on all the different cowls. Even from 20 years ago, they all still had the scent of each individual actor. It’s kind of strange. I think probably Clooney smelled the best," he concluded.

Although fans are very anxious to hear the latest updates on the sequel, not much has been revealed yet. Pattinson described the project with vague excitement but avoided going into details.

Pattinson remained tight-lipped about the sequel when asked to describe the project in one word, saying, "I haven’t seen anything yet, so I have no idea. But I think maybe... a little more iris?"

Other than Bruce Wayne, Robert Pattinson is also starring in the sci-fi movie Mickey 17, directed by Oscar-winner Bong Joon Ho. The Batman Part II will hit theaters on October 1, 2027.

