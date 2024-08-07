The beef between JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure is still not over, and Jojo Siwas seems to be speaking her heart out! The 21-year-old musician, JoJo Siwa Now, on the most recent episode of her iHeartRadio podcast, talked about the people she will never be inviting on her show, including Candace Cameron Bure.

Fans may recall Siwa's public beef with Bure, 48, which she said started accidentally in July 2022 after she called the former Full House cast member the "rudest celebrity" she had ever met on a TikTok post.

Siwa said, "I thought Candace Cameron was the rudest celebrity I'd ever encountered. I met her, and she wasn't friendly." Siwa further added that it doesn't mean she is an awful person, but just rude.

On her podcast, Siwa expressed her reflections on their present situation, calling her original TikTok "stupid and messy" and wishing Bruce no real shade anymore. Siwa said, "I just wouldn't have her on my podcast." Siwa went on to say that if she ever saw Candace, she would just not say "hi."

Siwa, who came out in April 2021, said how she later confronted Bure once more after the actress stated in a November 2022 interview with The Wall Street Journal that she planned to keep traditional marriage at the core of her partnership with the Great American Family channel.

The Dance Moms alumna said on her podcast that she thought Bure's remarks implied that LGBTQ marriage is not traditional American marriage and that she didn't want to publicize gay marriage.

Bure responded to the criticism following her Wall Street Journal interview with a statement on Instagram, stating that she has great love and affection for all people.

Jojo Siwa is a singer, dancer, and actor. She and her mother, Jessalynn Siwa, participated as dancers on two seasons of the reality show Dance Moms in 2015 and 2016.

