Running Point Trailer: Kate Hudson Takes Over Exciting Family Business in New Netflix Comedy

It has been a long time since we have seen Kate Hudson making us intrigued with her grand performance. Well, the wait is almost over, as she is now collaborating with Netflix in their new sports comedy series Running Point.

The story, although it revolves around a famous basketball team, the Los Angeles Waves, focuses on the family business that the Bride Wars actress has to look after. After a gruesome accident of one of the owners of the sports team, who is also her character’s brother, Kate Hudson is offered the position of the president.

However, her struggles have just begun, as people think that her character, Isla Gordon, is a nepo baby. Along with the actress from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, her other on-screen siblings are also not aware of their esteemed position in the sports business.

Interestingly, the series has been executive produced by Mindy Kaling and showcases a hard time looking after the position of the basketball team. Introducing a lot of chuckles and a number of plots at high stakes, along with several dabs, Kate Hudson will be seen eventually having a strong stance and taking care of the most famous pro basketball team in the country.

As per the official logline, Running Point will show Isla Gordon taking over the position of the basketball team as the Los Angeles Waves’ president after a scandal forces her brother to resign.

In the sports comedy series, Isla will have to prove her worth to the skeptical brothers, along with the board as well as the larger sports community.

Besides Kate Hudson, the series also stars Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks and Jay Ellis. As per Deadline, the series even has two guest spots that will feature the likes of Max Greenfield and Justin Theroux.

The 10-episode series will be released on February 27, 2025.