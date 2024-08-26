Exploring Kate Hudson’s Dating History: A Look Back At The Actress’s Love Life

As much as Kate Hudson’s work has been in the headlines, her private life, especially surrounding her romantic life, has been a topic of interest among her fans since she started her career in the industry.

The Glass Onion star, who has dated many famous people, now seems to have settled with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, whom she is not afraid to share about publicly. If you are wondering about her ex-partners, look no further! Here’s a look back at Kate Hudson’s dating history.

Chris Robinson

The pair grabbed all the headlines back in the early 2000s. They met in the year 2000, and it was just a matter of a few days before they moved in together. They got engaged in less than a year of dating and got married on New Year's Eve in 2000 in Colorado.

In 2004, they welcomed their first son, Ryder Russell Robinson. After this, speculation about their split started making the rounds, but it was dismissed by a family friend of the pair to People magazine.

However, it appears that there was trouble in paradise, as the pair announced their separation in 2006 when Robinson filed for divorce. The divorce was finalized in 2007. The pair have remained friendly with one another over the years. They were reunited when their son graduated from high school in 2022, per the outlet.

Owen Wilson

This pair surely caught everyone's interest as they both had reached peak popularity in the 2000s. This couple had an on-and-off relationship throughout their journey of being together.

They first crossed paths on the set of You, Me and Dupree; however, they started dating months after that in 2006. In the initial phase of their relationship, both individuals traveled cross-country to see one another, per the outlet.

According to the publication, they were seen on a movie date in Australia, where Hudson was filming Fool’s Gold. They were also spotted vacationing in Hawaii and celebrating the Bride Wars star’s birthday in New York City.

But in 2007, they reportedly parted ways, only to rekindle their romance eight months later when they were spotted getting close to one another during Oscars afterparty. They continued dating, but once again went their separate ways in 2008.

They gave their romance another chance in 2009, but they broke up two months later.

Dax Shepard

These two individuals' romance lasted for only a few months, but it appears that it was a memorable one for both of them. She appeared on his podcast, Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, and reflected on their romance.

They first met at Tobey Maguire’s house and bonded right away, but they were both in relationships at the time—she was married to Chris Robinson, and he was dating Breigh Morrison.

After a year, they connected again following her initial split with Owen Wilson in 2007. She began dating Shepard after reconnecting at a dinner in Malibu, and they hit it off once again with a paparazzi prank.

Shepard stated, “While we were there, we said, 'Wouldn't it be funny if we came out holding hands and I was your new boyfriend?'” He continued, “We were just pals … I was acting mad at the paparazzi that they were invading our privacy. And then it just somehow led to hanging out!”

The actress joked that she wanted to be intimate with him and thought that it was a “perfect move.” They dated for three months before breaking up.

Lance Armstrong

According to People, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star was seen with Lance Armstrong in 2008 when they were on a weekend getaway in Texas. A few weeks later, they were seen kissing and dancing to old '80s dance songs during the annual Dolce & Gabbana party in Cannes, France.

They were not public about their relationship, as both pretended to be coy about it during their separate appearances on The View. She later appeared on Ryan Seacrest’s KIIS-FM radio show and stated that she chooses to keep her relationships private, as “everything is always misconstrued.” However, this relationship did not last long, as they broke up after three months of seeing each other in 2008.

Alex Rodriguez

The pair became the talk of the town when they were initially linked in 2009. According to the publication, the actress was seen attending a Yankees game as he played for the team at that time. They were later seen having dinner together at Mustang Grill in N.Y.C.

However, in December 2009, they parted ways after almost a year of dating. They appear to have remained friends, as he appeared on Oliver Hudson’s (her brother) podcast in 2020 titled Daddy Issues.

Matthew Bellamy

The actress first met the Muse vocalist at the 2010 Coachella Music Festival. While conversing with Elle in 2013, the actress recalled that they went on dates and that it was a very “old-fashioned and proper” romance.

She stated that two months later, she was pregnant, and she thought that was going to be “interesting.” The singer proposed to her in 2011, just before the birth of their son.

However, this union did not last long, as they broke off their three-year engagement. According to People, they have been spotted together on different occasions after their split, including a family getaway in Greece, a Twenty One Pilots concert with their child, and celebrating Easter with their respective partners and kids.

Nick Jonas

In 2015, both individuals were reportedly seen together at Disney World. However, this alleged relationship raised eyebrows, mostly because of the 14-year age gap between them. They were also spotted on various dinner dates and a ski trip with friends.

They were last seen together in May 2019 during the Met Gala after-party. When the actress appeared on Watch What Happens Live, she described this never-confirmed relationship as “a moment.” While talking about Jonas, she said he was “lovely, fun, kind ... he's like an old man in a young man's body.”

Danny Fujikawa

These two individuals grabbed everyone's attention when they were first spotted locking lips in L.A., according to the publication. They had met one another through her best friends and his stepsisters, Erin and Sara Foster, ten years prior and had been friends with each other.

In 2018, Hudson shared on Instagram that she and Fujikawa were expecting a daughter. A source told the outlet that they were very content and had been trying to get pregnant.

In October 2018, they welcomed their daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa. After five years of their relationship, they were engaged in 2021. This grand news was shared by the actress on her Instagram and just hours later she flaunted the ring attending the Met Gala.

During that period, she appeared in Watch What Happens Live, and told Andy Cohen that she was very “excited” about the engagement. Hudson added that she didn't really wrap her head around the process of planning for it.

The actress stated, “But I think I'm just gonna invite the people that I love the most and I have a feeling it might end up being kind of big."

