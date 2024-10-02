Russo Brothers Unveil First Look At THIS Project Starring Stranger Things Lead Millie Bobby Brown Along With Grand Cast; See Here

The Russo brothers had recently given a sneak peek into their latest project, which not only has a great storyline but also a grand cast. The film, titled The Electric State, consists of a few more big names from the Hollywood film industry, the screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

These were the names who had previously worked with the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe Russo, on Avengers, Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Moreover, the biggest surprise happens to be in the photos that the Russo brothers recently shared on Instagram. The Electric State is a movie that will star Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things, also having Godzilla vs. King Kong under her credits, along with the Star-Lord from Guardians of the Galaxy, Chris Pratt.

Hold on, there is a lot more to be said. Ke Huy Quan, whose credits involve Marvel's Loki as well as Everything Everywhere All at Once, is associated with the film as well, along with Stanley Tucci from The Hunger Games, Succession’s Brian Cox, Jason Alexander, and also Jenny Slate.

If that was enough for you, wait! We have a few more names and a few more details to have your jaw dropped.

Advertisement

The legendary Giancarlo Esposito and Anthony Mackie, both of whom will be next seen in Captain America: Brave New World, will too be in this movie, along with Billy Bob Thornton.

The grand comeback of the Russo Brothers pairing up with these talented and celebrated names, Markus and McFeely, is surely going to have the viewer’s mind all blown away as they have adapted this film from the graphic novel by Simon Stalenhag.

Talking about the storyline, as per Comic Book.com, the film “takes place in a reimagined version of 1997. With humans isolated in their VR helmets and a continuing battle against a strange breed of monstrous drones in the wake of a technological meltdown.”

Here a teenage girl named Michelle, who will be played by Bobby Brown, travels with a robot (Anthony Mackie) to find her missing brother. While Tucci can be seen in the images shared on social media as some kind of powerful figure or scientist, he will be called Ethan Skate.

Advertisement

Moreover, Esposito will play the character of Colonel Marshall Bradbury, with Ke Huy Quan as Dr. Amherst.

The Russo Brothers will be producing this film through AGBO Studios.

The Electric State will be released on Netflix in March 2025.

ALSO READ: Avengers The Doomsday: How Robert Downey Jr. Agreed To Return To the MCU