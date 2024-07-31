Avengers The Doomsday: How Robert Downey Jr. Agreed To Return To the MCU

Giving all Marvel fans a shockwave, at SDCC 2024, the studio announced that Robert Downey Jr will play the iconic Doctor Doom role in the next two Avengers movies. But it needed to convince familiar directors to helm the movies in terms of getting Downey Jr back to the MCU. The Iron Man actor had one condition and when it was fulfilled, then only he nodded.

What was the condition here?

Variety reports that Downey Jr. only agreed to reappear for Marvel if the Russo brothers were attached to helm the film. "They were the only ones he would work with," the source stated, highlighting the significance of these directors in the decision he made.

Another Marvel insider has declared the re-teaming with the Russos "a perfect combination of timing and everyone being on the same page," which implies synchronicity and in-unison decision-making.

Joe and Anthony Russo are directing Avengers 5, now titled Avengers: Doomsday, and Avengers: Secret Wars. Although Avengers 5 was earlier reported to be based on Kang the Conqueror, developments following Jonathan Majors' conviction in reckless assault in the third degree and harassment led Marvel to shift focus from the character.

Robert Downey Jr.'s paycheck for Avengers: Doomsday & Secret Wars

It seems that bringing back the iconic Iron Man wasn't an easy task. As per Variety, there were some conditions that needed to be fulfilled for Robert Downey Jr. to reprise the role of Doctor Doom within the MCU. The source had mentioned he would take up the role only if the Russo brothers were brought back on board to direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. In fact, rumors are that the Russo brothers will go home with a staggering $80 million as part of their payday for their return.

However, sources close to the film have revealed that Downey Jr.'s salary will be "significantly more." This can translate to a three-figure million-dollar deal. Not to mention, Variety once reported that Downey Jr. received between $500 million and $600 million for his work in Phases 1-3 of the MCU, which amounts to ten movies in total.

For long, bringing back the Russo brothers to helm Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars has been one of the most-anticipated ideas, for it is a duo that gave the MCU some of its biggest hits in the form of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Given Downey Jr.'s unparalleled star power in the MCU, his return warrants a hefty paycheck, especially as Doom will be at the center of the fifth Avengers film as the central antagonist.

