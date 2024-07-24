Ryan Reynolds Is Starstruck by Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid’s Outfits at Deadpool & Wolverine Premiere

Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid glammed up the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in red and yellow outfits. Ryan Reynolds was as enthralled with the leading ladies at the event as the fans were with their ensembles. Taking to his Instagram account, the actor dropped a sweet reaction to a picture of Lively and Hadid, who held hands and gave wide smiles to the cameras. While the It Ends With Us actress appeared in a sparkly red dress to support her husband’s Deadpool, the model donned a yellow outfit inspired by the character of Wolverine.

While the premiere of the movie was a glam fest for Hollywood celebrities, the men of the movie twinned in black suits. Both Lively and Hadid also stuck with their character-inspired outfits for the afterparty.

Ryan Reynolds’ priceless reaction to Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid’s outfits

Giving a shoutout to Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid on his Instagram story, Reynolds wrote, "Sweet Jiminy Marvel Jesus And Mary Chain.” The Gossip Girl alum donned a wine red jump suit with black lace details all over. The off-shoulder dress of the actress was styled with half tied hair and a red bow. Meanwhile, the runway model chose to go with a yellow corset-y top and matching skirt. Hadid was loaded with jewellery, including gold chains, and lac bangles.

The mother of four stepped into the event with her husband. The duo posed together for the cameras and later went to meet Hugh Jackman, who was standing nearby, meeting the celebrities. The Hollywood couple also revealed the name of their newest baby, Olin. At the premiere, the Green Lantern actress joked that instead of her supporting Reynolds, it was the other way around.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Does Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's Deadpool & Wolverine Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's What Report Says

Blake Lively showed her support to Ryan Reynolds via Instagram post

After the premiere, Lively shared a series of pictures featuring Reynolds in his Wade Wilson character, and herself, with an adorable caption for her husband. Moreover, the actress also dropped comment under the pictures posted by Lance Bass, where she wrote, “I can confirm (if my face doesn't) that this was the single happiest, most complete moment of my life. I’ll shave my hair off and perm it bleach blonde. It’s fine. I can scrub in. I’m ready. This just feels right.”

On the work front, Blake Lively will next appear in It Ends With Us, the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel.

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26.

ALSO READ: What Is Deadpool & Wolverine's Age Rating? Find Out If Kids Can Watch The Highly-Anticipated Superhero Movie