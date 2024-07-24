Does Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's Deadpool & Wolverine Have A Post-Credits Scene? Here's What Report Says

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds return to the big screen in yellow and red suits reprising their superhero roles as Wolverine and Deadpool on July 26 in theatres worldwide. Wolverine meets loudmouth Wade Wilson and they join hands to defeat a common enemy. It is the only Marvel-Disney release of 2024, therefore, expectations of the fans have already skyrocketed. However, one thing every Marvel fan needs to know before going to the theatre - post and mid-credits scenes.

Reports say that Deadpool & Wolverine's credit scene might be just as wild as other MCU feature films.

(No Spoilers Ahead)

Is there a Deadpool & Wolverine post-credits scene?

Yes. There is indeed one Deadpool & Wolverine post-credits scene.

Deadpool and Wolverine are about to jump into the MCU, promising some exciting and unexpected post-credit scenes. Marvel movies are known for their post-credit teases, and while Deadpool and Wolverine will follow suit, it will stand out as an R-rated MCU film.

It is one of the most anticipated movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). People are curious whether or not it has post-credits scenes just like any other Marvel movie. According to Dexerto’s report, Deadpool 3 will indeed have a post-credits scene.

Is there a mid-credits scene?

Yes. As per reports from the aforementioned outlet, there is a montage as a mid-credits scene. Hence, stay glued to your seats.

The first Deadpool film had Deadpool in a bathrobe sending people off like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. In Deadpool 2, there was a montage where he rectified his timeline errors by saving Vanessa and taking shots at Green Lantern like when he killed Ryan Reynolds before reading the script. Therefore, fans are expected to expect a more epic Deadpool & Wolverine post-credits scene.

About the movie Deadpool & Wolverine

This third installment has Hugh Jackman coming out of retirement as Wolverine to join Ryan Reynolds who plays Deadpool, famous for his wise-cracking. Initially unwilling to reprise the Wolverine role, Jackman changed his mind after watching Deadpool 1.

The film also welcomes Emma Corrin, and Matthew Macfadyen, to the MCU as Cassandra Nova and Mr. Paradox. Reynolds has previously mentioned in various interviews the presence of pleasant surprises packed within multiple cameos in the movie.

There has also been an incredible amount of buzz online surrounding the role of Lady Deadpool as seen in the final trailer of the movie. Whether it is Blake Lively or Taylor Swift suiting up as Lady Deadpool or someone entirely unexpected would perhaps be revealed on July 26. Alongside the Deadpool & Wolverine post-credits scene, fans can expect more surprises.

