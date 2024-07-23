What Is Deadpool & Wolverine's Age Rating? Find Out If Kids Can Watch The Highly-Anticipated Superhero Movie

For the most part, Marvel movies are made with families in mind; however, Deadpool is known for its adult jokes and content. Here’s what you need to know about whether children should watch this film.

Is Deadpool and Wolverine rated R?

Yes, it has an R rating. In the United States, kids must be accompanied by a parent or guardian if they are 17 years old or younger. The movie is rated 15 in the UK meaning anyone below fifteen years of age cannot see it.

The R rating is due to strong bloody violence throughout, language throughout, gore, and sexual references.

What have Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman said?

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman who starred in the movie shared their opinion on whether they think it is good for kids. According to Reynolds many kids have seen previous Deadpool movies with this one continuing along similar lines. However; he stressed that the R isn’t solely there for shock value but rather true to the character.

“So many kids have seen both Deadpool 1 and Deadpool 2, and I would say that this one uses all the most essential aspects of those movies, but it's never rated R just to be rated R,” Reynolds told Variety, “A lot of it is just, that's the character. The character is very crass.”

One last caution comes from Jackman. “I’m going to be responsible here: don’t bring your two year old,” he said. “The sound level is really high.”

Should kids watch Deadpool and Wolverine?

Although young people can legally watch Deadpool and Wolverine with some parental guidance; however younger ones might not enjoy watching these films together with them as such contents are written in themes, sequences, and jokes unsuitable even for toddlers.

Which makes them inappropriate for people under seventeen (or under fifteen in the UK). Parents should consider their own child’s maturity level before deciding whether or not they can watch this movie. If unsure then save it for older teens and adults instead.

