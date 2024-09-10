Ryan Seacrest Reveals Why Hosting Wheel Of Fortune Is His Dream Job; ‘I Still Can’t Believe My Luck’

Ryan Seacrest has officially made his hosting debut on Wheel of Fortune, and fans are excited! On September 9, the television personality hosted his first episode of the game show alongside Vanna White after taking over for Pat Sajak following his retirement.

"Welcome to Wheel of Fortune. I am your host, Ryan Seacrest," he began. "I still can't believe my luck being here with you tonight to continue the legacy of this incredible show with all of you, and of course, my good friend, Vanna White," he added.

He expressed his gratitude for being on the show and said that, as a big fan, it was his dream job to be a part of it. The host also explained why this gig is so close to his heart, "I've been a fan of this show since I was a kid, watching in Atlanta with my family, and I know how special it is that Wheel has been in your living rooms for the past 40 years, and I'm just so grateful to be invited in."

"I also know I have some very big shoes to fill, so let's play Wheel of Fortune!" he concluded.

Earlier this year, Seacrest was announced as the new host of Wheel of Fortune in July 2023. Following the announcement, he opened up to PEOPLE about how he prepared to host Wheel of Fortune in various ways.

He explained that since landing the job, he had studied the rule book and watched episodes featuring Pat Sajak. Seacrest also mentioned rehearsing in conference rooms across the country, wherever his work took him. The team even toured with a homemade wheel for practice, and he felt ready for the role.

Seacrest further shared that he was looking forward to co-hosting with Vanna White, the show's iconic letter-turner. He admitted that he couldn't imagine the show without her.

Meanwhile, after 40 years, the popular face of the show, Pat Sajak, concluded his Wheel of Fortune run during an episode that aired in June. In his farewell monologue, he thanked fans as he passed the torch to Seacrest.

Previously, in 2021, Sajak had noted that the show was much closer to its end than to its beginning. Sajak initially joined the renowned game show in 1981 for the daytime edition and later became a part of the syndicated version when it began in 1983.

In June 2023, the media personality took to X (formerly Twitter) and tweeted, "Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last."