Julianne Hough Recalls First Date With Ex- Boyfriend Ryan Seacrest: ‘We Did The Ferris Wheel’

The beautiful Julianne Hough who came on the popular show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on August 18 was questioned about her best first date, which ended up being a trip to Santa Monica Pier with someone she doesn't "really remember."

Upon her description, Andy Cohen questioned Hough whether she was talking about the date with her ex-boyfriend Ryan Seacrest whom she was in a relationship with from 2010-2013, but she insisted she wasn't.

Then she reflected on her first date with Seacrest and revealed where he took her on their first date, “I think it was like [The Beverly Hills Hotel's] Polo Lounge or something,” adding that it was a "private" outing.

She added, “We did the Ferris wheel and we kissed on the thing,” she recalled of the Santa Monica Pier trip, laughing, “I don’t really remember who it was.”

Furthermore, according to PEOPLE though Julianne Hough kept her dating life pretty private, Hough has been open about her sexuality. The star has been engaged twice and married once.

Hough and Seacrest met when she went on his radio show with her then-boyfriend, Chuck Wicks soon after which romance started brewing between the two.

Although engagement rumors were stirring for most of their relationship, Hough and Seacrest broke up in March 2013. Sources told PEOPLE that their busy routines were the reason for the split.

Julianne Hough recently discussed her relationship with Ryan Seacrest on the August 12 episode of the Armchair Expert podcast with host Dax Shepard. The star mentioned that while Seacrest had experienced people "using him" in the past, she wanted to make it clear that she wasn’t doing the same.

She also opened up about how she used to overcompensate in relationships, trying to mold herself into what others needed to make them happy. Over the years, she realized that she might not have truly been in love with anyone but instead loved the feeling of being loved.

Reflecting on her younger, more naive years, Hough admitted that she once believed she could love everyone she dated. However, she now questions whether it was truly genuine, long-lasting love—the kind that felt sufficient, peaceful, and natural.

