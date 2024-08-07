Sabrina Carpenter Reflects On Her Disney Past Ahead Of Album Release; Admits Feeling 'Very Distant' From That Image

Disney is no more for Sabrina Carpenter as the singer discusses embracing her mature persona—explicit language and all—in a new Variety profile. “I'm 900 inappropriate jokes away from being a Disney actor, but people still see me that way,” she told the publication, acknowledging she has long matured past her Disney image.

“I'm always extremely flattered to be grouped in with the other women and girls who I've idolized and looked up to who came from that, but I feel very distant from it,” she added.

Carpenter, 25, who recently catapulted to superstardom with the release of her hit summer singles Espresso and Please Please Please, first started making music with Disney-owned Hollywood Records in 2013. She released four studio albums with the label until 2019 before signing with Island Records in 2021. The singer’s fifth album, and her first with her new label, Emails I Can't Send (2022), remains her most successful effort to date.

Expressing gratitude to fans who still listen to her earlier records, Sabrina said she loves them for their loyalty but personally feels a sense of separation from them “largely due to the shift in who I am as a person and as an artist, pre-pandemic and post-pandemic.” Rightly so, the shift is evident in Carpenter’s tour performances of her celebrated song Nonsense, in which she changes the lyrics to a more suggestive innuendo each time.

Her aforementioned summer singles also come with their fair share of explicit expressions. “My give a f**** are on vacation,” Carpenter sings in Espresso while addressing her love interest as “Mother f*****” in Please Please Please, starring her real-life boyfriend Barry Keoghan. The latter track, for the record, became Sabrina’s first song to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In her interview with Variety, the Feathers singer clarified that while she is not avoiding vulgarity, she does set boundaries. For instance, she stated that she wouldn't be “posing for Playboy.” She also mentioned that she remains open to non-Disney acting roles, provided the opportunity is distinct from “five other already-released movies.”

Sabrina Carpenter’s sixth album, Short n’ Sweet, arrives on August 23.

