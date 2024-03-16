What Is Selena Gomez's Net Worth? Find Out About Disney Star's Fortune And More

The Calm Down singer has taken everyone by a shock after her net worth was disclosed openly. Our real life Hannah Montana is living the life of her dreams, both professionally and personally. While all seems good with her boyfriend Benny Blanco, the Back To You singer has a shocking net worth. With many fortunes, what is Disney’s favorite girl’s income as of 2024? Find out.

What is Selena Gomez’s net worth?

The singer turned actress has a net worth of $800 Million. It is more than many singers like Demi Lovato, Beyonce and others. Selena is now joining the big girls club and will be competing with Taylor Swift (net worth: $900 Million) and Rihanna ($1.7 Billion). Can we expect the 31-year-old’s net worth to cross a billion dollars by next year? Only time shall witness. But what has contributed to the singer’s success?

Selena started early. She was a child actress in shows like Barney & Friends before moving to Hannah Montana, Wizards of Waverly Place and others. She did a couple of shows before getting into music. Her first song was Cruella de Vil that was released in 2008. The singer has been a common household name since. She presently has more than 58 million followers on Tiktok and 420 Million followers on Instagram. She is the first woman to cross the 400 Million mark on Instagram. She has a collective view of 13 Billion, on her YouTube channel.

What are Selena Gomez’s sources of income?

Apart from music, Selena Gomez engages in tours and also acting. She did a recent Hulu series named Only Murders in the Building that garnered a lot of love for her intriguing role. She is also a mental health ally, and has her mental health startup called Wondermind. She also has a venture capitalist fund called Serena Ventures. Constantly investing and opening up new businesses is something that Gomez is naturally good at. She also co-owns an ice cream brand called Serendipity.

But the major source of Selena’s income is from her beauty brand Rare Beauty she found in 2020. It is worth $1.2 Billion today and has the potential of raising more income in the consecutive years.

The latest song of Selena-Love On also gained a lot of love and was released on February 22, 2024. What is next on Selena’s cards? While we find out about her big plans for 2024, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

