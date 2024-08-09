Sadie Sink Reveals She 'Had Never Been in Love' When She Starred In Taylor Swift's All Too Well As Woman In Toxic Relationship

Sadie Sink was not familiar with love, heartbreak, and its whole shebang when she starred in Taylor Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film two years ago.

In a new interview with Variety, the actress, 22, opened up about her experience starring in the Grammy Award-winning MV as a 20-year-old girl in a toxic relationship with an older guy, played by Dylan O’Brien. The video is thought to chronicle the relationship between Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal, who were 20 and 29 when they dated.

“At that point, I had never been in love,” the Stranger Things star said of working on the acclaimed project. “I had never been through a breakup that intense. It was all foreign to me.”

Sink further shared that she tapped into her years of research as a Swiftie to portray her character in the short film, which was released in 2021 to support the 10-minute version of the track on Swift’s rerecording of Red. She expressed that the song now evokes an intense sense of nostalgia that she can physically feel.

Last month, in an interview with Bustle, Sink took another trip down memory lane and recalled the time when she was first offered the opportunity. “It was wildly confusing at first because I never thought of myself as someone who would even reach her desk,” she said before adding, "But I grew up on her music and was such a fan."

Sink also recounted filming the kitchen argument scene with her co-star, saying it was completely on the whim and she doesn't remember anything she or O’Brien said during the take. She recalled thinking the scene would serve as a visual over Swift’s lyrics, but it ended up raw in the final cut.

Sink is next set to star in the upcoming rock opera O’Dessa, which follows a farm girl on a quest to retrieve a cherished family heirloom, per Deadline.

Swift, meanwhile, is touring Europe for her immensely successful Eras Tour. She is soon expected to drop re-recordings of Reputation and her self-titled debut album, Taylor Swift.

