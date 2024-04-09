Top Sadie Sink Movies And TV Shows To Watch Before Stranger Things 5 Comes Out

Sadie Sink is famous for playing Max Mayfield on the hit sci-fi show Stranger Things. But despite being 21 years old, the young actress has eleven years of working experience, maybe more, including her theater days. That’s quite a resume!

It seems like there’s no stopping for the 21-year-old actress, as she has two new releases lined up this year. Her upcoming projects are The Whale, which will be released in December, and Dear Zoe, which will be released in November.

The Mummy actor Brendan Fraser, who also stars in The Whale, praised Sink in a GQ interview. "The fluidity that Sadie plays, this beautiful, controlled rage, was breathtaking to me," he said.

"I was constantly going up on my lines. And that's just because I have cobwebs upstairs and I was wearing a lot of gear, but also because I was just slack-jawed. I'm not joking," Fraser added. The actress is also known and praised for her short but powerful portrayal in Taylor Swift’s short film All Too Well.

Stranger Things’ last and final season is currently in the making, according to the glimpses of sets shared by actors. Ahead of the much-anticipated season, take a look at Sadie Sink’s top movies and TV shows.

The Glass Castle

Although it was a brief appearance, it was a memorable one. Sink played Sarah Snook’s character, Lori Walls, in a flashback scene where she played her younger version. The story is about Jeannette Walls (Brie Larson) and her journey from childhood to an adult with a dysfunctional family. It is based on a real-life story from Jeannette Walls’s book.

Fear Street Part II

The second installment of Netflix Slasher marks Sink’s first appearance in the trilogy and her other Netflix series. She reprised the role of Ziggy Berman, played by Gillian Jacobs in Fear Street Part One: 1994. The story follows a group of kids being attacked by a serial killer, adhering to the 70s and 80s horror genre. The Stranger Things star gave a stunning performance and sold the film’s horror and drama, and she returned for her role in the third and final installment of the film.

Eli

Probably one of Sink’s most-watched films is the hit horror film Eli, which starred the actress in a significant role. A Paramount Pictures film that follows the story of a young boy with a rare autoimmune disease whom everyone misunderstands until he meets Eli.

Sink portrayed the creepy character to its perfection, and it became the highlight of the film.

Dominion

An intense film with Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix, musician Sia, and Rooney Mar is a documentary about animal treatment in agricultural practices. Sink is vicariously present in the film as she is one of four artists who narration the film. The other three narrators were in their 30s or 40s, whereas Sink was a teenager. This shows the young actress's experience over such a short time.

Stranger Things

Sadie Sink’s claim to fame was this hit Netflix series, which featured Millie Bobbie Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin in lead roles. Sink entered the second season of the hit series as Max Mayfield, or “Mad Max,” and became a crucial player in the fourth season.

Now, fans are awaiting the new season with bated breath!

Chuck

Inspired by the life of boxer Chuck Wepner, the story stars Liev Schreiber as the heavyweight champion, and Sink plays his daughter, Kimberly. The story follows Wepner's ups and downs as he learns to handle the fame that comes with passion.

American Odyssey

American Odessey is a hit recurring series that features Sink as Suzanne Ballard, daughter of Odelle and Ron Ballard, and appears in eleven episodes. The show follows the story of a female sergeant who is uncovering an international conspiracy that took place in the US military.

Blue Bloods

TV drama starring Tom Selleck is a fourteen seasons long series. Although Sink wasn’t a part of the show, she made a single episode appearance and acted opposite Selleck. In the episode Insult to Injury, Selleck’s character, Frank Regan, meets Sink’s character, Daisy, on his Grandson’s school field trip. The duo have a heart-to-heart conversation, and Regan encourages Daisy to pursue her dream of being a Park ranger. It’s a small but wholesome role!

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ellie Kemper and Jane Krakowski Starrer's comedy TV show is another hit series with Sink’s one-episode special appearance. The story follows a bubbly girl’s life after she is rescued from a cult.

All Too Well (Short Film)

If you are familiar with Taylor Swift, you already know that Sink and Dylan O'Brian were in the All Too Well music video. The actress played Swift opposite O'Brian's portrayal of Jake Gyllenhaal. The heartwrenching lyrics paired with their emotional performances were a surreal and vivid watch, and the Swifties loved it!