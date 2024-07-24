Salma Hayek Gets Ready For Paris Olympics Torch Relay With Eminem's Lose Yourself; DEETS

Salma Hayek, best known for her role in House of Gucci, recently had a unique and memorable experience. On July 23, the actress carried the Olympic torch in Versailles as part of the preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympics as per PEOPLE.

Hayek shared her excitement with fans on Instagram, posting a video of herself singing along to Eminem's Lose Yourself on her way to the relay. The iconic song got her pumped up and ready for the event, making it a memorable experience for her and her fans.

Hayek's Instagram posts in Olympic torch relay gear

Hayek wore a white tracksuit with orange detailing and documented her experience on social media. In addition to the video of herself singing, she shared several photos from the day. One photo showed her wearing official Olympic torch relay gear, complete with "Paris 2024" and Olympic rings on the back.

Another video captured a playful moment when she performed a cartwheel at the Palace of Versailles. Hayek also posted a photo with dancer Mathieu Forget and French soccer player Presnel Kimpembe, as well as a photo of herself making a heart with her hands in a garden.

"Getting ready to participate in the Olympic torch relay in Paris! Feeling the excitement and unity the Olympics brings. Stay tuned for more photos with the torch tomorrow🌟," Hayek said in her Instagram caption.

The Olympic torch relay tradition

The Olympic Torch Relay is a long-standing tradition that connects the ancient and modern Games. The flame is lit in Olympia, Greece, and then brought to the host country. For the 2024 Paris Games, the flame arrived in Marseille in May and began its journey across France, stopping in French overseas regions. According to Olympics.com, this tradition dates back to the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

Hayek's role in the relay involved carrying the torch through the Château de Versailles palace. The day concluded with tennis player Caroline Garcia lighting the cauldron at a Versailles celebration venue, which drew large crowds.

This experience was especially meaningful for Hayek, who is married to French business magnate François-Henri Pinault. She felt honored to be a part of the event and contribute to the celebration of the Olympic spirit. The torch relay not only represents the Games' continuity but also brings people together.

Mathieu Hanotin, Mayor of Saint-Denis, made a surprising announcement: rapper Snoop Dogg would be the final torchbearer before the opening ceremony on July 26. This announcement heightened the excitement of the event.

