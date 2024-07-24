‘It’s A Great Change to Feel’: Wayne Brady Talks About Navigating Life 1 Year After Coming Out As Pansexual

In recent news, television host, comedian, actor, and singer Wayne Brady opened up about navigating life one year after officially coming out as pansexual. The star told PEOPLE at the Wayne Brady: The Family Remix Tastemaker Event at The Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles on July 22 that “not a lot has changed” since sharing his truth.

“Coming out was for me, so I didn't expect any grand transformation. It isn't like the end of... No, thank you,” he shared. “It's not like Beauty and the Beast, where all of a sudden you're whipped and changed. The change is internal, and it's a great change to feel,” he happily added.

Wayne Brady on his feelings after coming out

The star, who came out in August 2023, admitted to finding normalcy in his life. For context, according to WebMD, pansexuality is defined as the romantic, emotional, and/or sexual attraction to people regardless of their gender. Like everyone else, pansexual individuals may be attracted to some people and not others, but the gender of the person does not matter. Some people prefer the term omnisexual.

The media personality shared that the most liberating aspect of coming out is the freedom to be himself and to pursue relationships with anyone he prefers. He described this newfound freedom as "the cool part."

He also mentioned that this experience is one of the sweetest changes in his life. He doesn’t feel the need to constantly highlight the differences or changes, stating, “I don't walk around every day going, ‘Look at this difference, look at this change.’”

Wayne Brady on the success of his show and co-parenting with ex-wife Mandie Taketa

Brady opened up about how he now defines success ahead of the premiere of his reality show, Wayne Brady: The Family Remix, which chronicles his family dynamics, including ex-wife Mandie Taketa and their 21-year-old daughter, Maile Brady. They co-parent as best friends despite their separation in 2008 after nine years of marriage.

"I was able to talk about issues that I haven't seen people discuss,” he said. “To my knowledge, I'm the only person in my space who has come out as pansexual in such a public way." Brady emphasized that the key for his family is supporting each other no matter what.

He expressed pride in his family and gratitude for the fans who have supported him over the years. Brady is also set to return as the host of Let's Make a Deal while developing new projects, including a scripted series and “an improvisational musical game show” with Taketa.

Their show premieres Wednesday, July 24, at 10 p.m. ET on Freeform and will be available for streaming the next day on Hulu.

