Who Is OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's Sister Annie Altman? Find Out All About Her Amid Assault Lawsuit

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual abuse.

Annie Altman, the sister of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, has filed a lawsuit against him, accusing her brother of having sexually abused her for nine years, starting from 1997 when she was three years old.

Annie filed the 150,000 USD damage suit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, with two counts: sexual assault and battery. Graphic claims of being repeatedly abused by Sam, nine years her elder, are cited in the legal filing.

According to Annie's lawyer, Ryan Mahoney, Sam allegedly groomed and gaslighted her despite the fact that Annie was under five years old when the abuse began. This is the first case that Annie has ever taken to court, having voiced her allegations in the past via social media.

Annie publicly talks about dealing with mental, physical, and financial stress, which she believes resulted from the supposed trauma. She has given graphic details about how this has affected her life, including her problems with intimacy.

She wrote on Medium, "In college and after, I had projectile vomited multiple times during sex with men I loved and trusted."

Annie also has been open about dealing with financial struggles, which pushed her to work in adult content and prostitution. She has also worked as an artist and a podcaster.

Altman first went public with her claims in 2021 with a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. She wrote, "I’m not four years old with a 13-year-old “brother” climbing into my bed non-consensually anymore."

The Altman family responded with a statement denying the accusations, ascribing them to Annie's mental health issue. Annie Altman's lawsuit is an escalation of allegations against Sam Altman, a tech billionaire who leads OpenAI, which makes the case particularly high-profile.

