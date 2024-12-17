Sarah Ferguson Makes Surprising Confession About Ex-Husband Prince Andrew; 'Would Do It All Over Again, 100 Percent'

Sarah Ferguson opened up about her newfound love for her ex-husband, the Duke of York, Prince Andrew. The former couple had been married for 10 years before parting ways.

However, in a new interview that surfaced on the internet, the Duchess claimed that she would marry the royal family member all over again. During their decade of marriage, the duo shared two daughters, and post-divorce, they have remained close friends.

On royal occasions, the Duke and Duchess of York have often walked in together to mark their presence. Moreover, Ferguson and Prince Andrew have been living together at the same royal lodge. During Prince Andrew's scandalous interview with the BBC, the Duchess stood by her ex-husband’s side.

While sitting down for an interview with The Sunday Times, Ferguson claimed that she would not let the Duke down. She further added, “He supports me as much as I support him. He’s supported me through thick and thin, not just in marriage or divorce. We agree on the three Cs—communication, compromise, and compassion.”

In the interview, Ferguson also shared her close connection with the royal family before marrying Queen Elizabeth’s son. Speaking of King Charles, she said, “I’ve known the King all my life, and I absolutely adore him.” The Duchess added, “He’s kind and makes me laugh, and I love that he still calls me Fergie.”

Sarah Ferguson has shared a strong bond with the monarch since the beginning. She recalled her mother’s advice: “Don’t be naughty with the Prince of Wales [Charles’ former title before becoming King] when he comes to stay; don’t duck him in the pool.” However, Ferguson admitted, “I’d duck him straight in the pool and put a fake dog turd outside his room. He thought it was hilarious.”

Reflecting on her wedding to the Duke of York, Ferguson revealed to the news outlet that she “would do it all over again, 100 percent.” She added, “He’s the best, a great man with a great heart, and kind.”

The Duke and Duchess of York got married in 1986 but parted ways in 1997, amidst the controversy surrounding Jeffrey Epstein.

