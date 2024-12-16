Did Prince Andrew And Sarah Ferguson Decline King Charles’ Invitation To Christmas Party Amid Alleged Chinese Spy Connections?

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson will not join the rest of the Royal family members for the Christmas celebrations this year amidst the prince's alleged connections with a Chinese spy named H6.

The annual festive celebration for the royals takes place in Sandringham, which is no different this year either. King Charles extended the invitation to his brother and Ferguson, who have rejected it and reportedly will be celebrating Christmas in the Royal Lodge, which has been a residence for the Duke and the Duchess for the past few months.

According to the media reports, the prince and Sarah Ferguson were expected to stay at the wooden lodge alongside the other family members, but it is received that the Duke had to stay away from the spotlight amidst the allegations against him.

Apart from Prince Andrew and his family, the princesses too might not be in attendance at the Christmas celebrations, as they are to spend the festive days with their in-laws.

It is understood that Prince Andrew wants to keep the monarch away from the controversy. If the Duke spends his holidays with the royal family members, it could be well-received that the King is supporting the prince's links to the Chinese spy.

With the allegations being publicly discussed, Prince Andrew has yet again taken the spotlight, making headlines on the internet. As per the reports, Andrew got in touch with the alleged Chinese spy during his trials in the Jeffery Epstein case.

Following his fiery interview with the BBC in 2019, the Duke has been questioned over multiple things. He was forced to return to public duties despite being under the radar at all times. However, in 2020, Prince Andrew claimed he had done nothing wrong and stepped back from his royal responsibilities.

In 2022, the prince was stripped off his titles and patronages by Queen Elizabeth after a civil lawsuit was filed against the former royal in the sex trafficking case. In the year that followed, the Duke made an out-of-court settlement with the victim for an undisclosed amount.

