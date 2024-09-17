Patrick Dempsey and Sarah Michelle Gellar are prepared to take on the Dexter universe. In an Instagram post published on Monday, September 16, Gellar revealed the two actors, who will star in the prequel series Dexter: Original Sin, gave a sneak peek at their next TV show.

Gellar and Dempsey are dressed in their costumes in the amusing selfie.She captioned the image as, "The crossover you didn't know you needed."

In the Paramount+ and Showtime series, the 58-year-old former cast member of Grey's Anatomy plays Captain Aaron Spencer of Miami Metro Homicide. The 47-year-old star of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, in the meantime, is appearing as a special guest as Tanya Martin, the Miami Metro Police Department's chief of CSI and Dexter's new supervisor at a forensics internship.

For seven seasons, from 1997 to 2003, Gellar portrayed the young vampire slayer Buffy Summers on the television series Buffy. From 2005 until 2015, Dempsey featured in the first 11 seasons of Grey's Anatomy as Dr. Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd. Christian Slater plays Dexter Morgan's father, Harry, while Patrick Gibson plays Dexter Morgan in Dexter: Original Sin.

As previously reported by PEOPLE, network executives purposefully chose Gellar, Slater, and Dempsey for the cast in order to better capture the 1990s era in which the drama is set.

The actors they picked are renowned stars even now, having starred in several noteworthy films throughout that decade. The legendary figure will be followed in the impending prequel series as he "transitions from student to avenging serial killer."

As to the summary, Dexter needs to develop the ability to harness his inner darkness when his violent impulses become unbearable. Harry, under his father's tutelage, takes up a code that enables him to identify and eliminate targets without drawing the attention of police authorities.

The miniseries Dexter: New Blood was inspired by the eight-season run of Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter's television series Dexter, which ran from 2006 to 2013.

