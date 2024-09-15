Sarah Rafferty And Her Co-star Rick Hoffman Reflect On Their 'Favorite Memory' Of Working Together On Suits: 'I Miss That In My Life...'

Sarah Rafferty and her co-star Rick Hoffman recently reflected on their cherished memories of working together on the set of their hit legal drama series Suits. In the series, which ran for nine seasons, concluding on September 25, 2019, Rafferty played the role of Donna Roberta Paulsen, while Hoffman portrayed the character of Louis Marlowe Litt. Rafferty also shared the items she picked from the series set. Read on further to know more details!

Sarah Rafferty and her co-star Rick Hoffman recently reunited at the 2024 Epic Cons, where they talked about their experience working on Suits and how they improved some of the scenes. According to People magazine, when asked to share their favorite memory from a set of Suits, they responded that it was hard to pick one.

Hoffman said, "When you're at a job you loved for nine years, I can't bring it down to one." The actor explained, "There's all the people that you love working with, so do break it down into one, adding, "To give you that answer, I wish I could honestly tell you there was this one memory."

His co-star Rafferty reflected on a scene from season 1 that she often remembers fondly, recalling how her character Donna enters Louis' office with tickets hidden in her shirt and then places on the desk in front of him.

The All Things Valentine actress said that they "got to improvise most of that [scene]," adding, "A lot of times when we got to work together, we got to improve things." Rafferty explained that the camera was left rolling, allowing them to continue beyond what was visible on screen, saying, "It just got so ridiculous, and that kind of laughter, I miss that in my life — the laughter with Rick."

Hoffman then expressed that having the freedom to explore his character was the most "liberating and exciting" experience creatively, describing those moments as thrilling and full of rush.

During their candid conversation at the event, the Chicago Med actress also confessed that she had kept some souvenirs from the set to hold on to a piece of her character, Donna Paulsen. The actress said, "I totally stole s**t, lots of clothes, I have Donna's couch... Nobody is coming for me, I don't think. I got some nice clothes. A lot of my shoes actually say 'Donna' in them."

Meanwhile, all nine seasons of Suits are available to stream on Netflix.