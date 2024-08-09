10 Suits Episodes You Can't Miss Before the Spinoff Premieres, Check Out The List

Every now and then, a TV show comes along that captures the hearts and minds of viewers. Suits is one of those shows. Originally airing from 2011 to 2019, this legal drama became a fan favorite. All thanks to its sharp dialogues, intense courtroom scenes, and unforgettable characters. But like many great shows, it eventually ended.

But years after, Suits is making a huge comeback because of The Netflix Effect. When a show lands on Netflix, it often attracts a new audience and becomes more popular. This is exactly what happened with Suits. It came on Netflix in June 2023 and racked up an impressive 20 billion minutes of viewing time. This popularity led to a spinoff series called Suits: LA. It will premiere in the 2025-2026 season. But before watching that you need to watch/ rewatch these 10 Suits episodes for sure.

1. Pilot (Season 1, Episode 1)

The first episode of Suits introduces us to Harvey Specter and Mike Ross. Harvey, a top lawyer known for his closing skills, is looking for a new protégé. He decides to hire Mike after seeing his amazing photographic memory—even though Mike doesn't have a law degree.

Also, because this is the first episode it perfectly sets the tone for the series. It shows the instant chemistry between the characters and the fast-paced world of Suits. Do watch this episode to understand the dynamic of the entire series.

2. Shelf Life (Season 1, episode 10)

In this episode, Mike faces a moral dilemma. He learns that another employee at the firm has lied about their qualifications much like he has. Despite warnings from Harvey to stay out of it, Mike wants to investigate further in this matter. Mike's investigation shows his commitment to doing the right thing, even when it puts him in danger.

Also, this episode raises the question of whether a similar character with a strong moral compass will be there in Suits: LA or not.

3. She Knows (season 2, episode 1)

The second season kicks off with a major revelation: Jessica Pearson, one of the firm’s top partners, knows that Mike does not have a law degree. As tensions rise within the firm, former partner Daniel Hardman returns causing even more chaos. This episode is important because it shows Harvey's loyalty to Mike. Moreover, it shows the strong bond within the team at Pearson Hardman.

4. Heartburn (season 3, episode 14)

In this emotionally charged episode, Louis Litt, one of the firm’s most endearing lawyers suffers a heart attack in the courtroom. After suffering a heart attack, Louis realizes his deep love for his girlfriend Sheila. He proposed to her in the hospital only. Meanwhile, the firm deals with a challenging case and some of his colleagues rally around him.

This episode defines Suits as the best because it balances humor, drama, and heartfelt scenes.

5. No Way Out (season 3, episode 16)

Harvey Specter faces off against Eric Woodall, a rival attorney determined to bring him down. As Woodall targets Mike to get to Harvey, the firm's loyalty is tested once again. This episode also shows the close, family-like bond among the lawyers, showing that they will do anything to protect each other.

6. This is Rome (season 4, episode 15)

In a surprising turn of events, Louis resigns from Pearson Specter. He does this only to find out Mike’s secret about not attending Harvard. Louis uses this information to secure a long-desired promotion, getting his name on the firm’s wall. This particular episode shows the shift in the dynamics of the firm. It also reveals Louis’ cunning side, showing that he’s more than just the odd man out.

7. Intent (season 4, episode 15)

Donna, the firm's invaluable secretary, takes a bold risk to help with a case. But her actions put the entire firm in jeopardy, though they see her unwavering loyalty to Harvey and the team. This particular episode makes Donna one of the most memorable characters in Suits.

8. The Last Resort (season 5, episode 14)

In the season six finale, the fate of the firm is uncertain as Harvey and Mike work hard to protect their teammates from enemies. This episode is full of intense emotions and has an exciting ending.

9. Familiar (season 7, episode 10)

In Familiar, the season 7 finale, the episode explores the complicated relationships and loyalty issues at the law firm. Mike has to deal with his past, which brings up painful memories as he tries to adjust to his new life as a lawyer.

10. Goodbye (season 9, episode 16)

In the final episode of Suits, the main characters think about what’s next in their lives. Mike and Harvey look back on their time together and everything they’ve been through.

What to expect from Suits: LA

As Suits: LA gears up for its debut, what challenges and dynamics the spinoff will bring? Will Ted Black face a moral dilemma like Mike Ross? Will the team in Los Angeles have the same unbreakable bond as the original Pearson Hardman crew?

Though the details are still under wraps, but stay tuned with PINKVILLA for further updates on the same.

