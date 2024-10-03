Sarah Rafferty Reveals She Had A ‘Bet’ With Suits Co-Star Gabriel Macht About Their Characters' Future In Series: ‘I Think It Was Our First…’

Sarah Rafferty recently revealed that she had a bet with her co-star Gabriel Macht regarding the future of their characters in their hit legal drama series Suits while filming. Rafferty played the role of Donna Paulsen, the secretary and confidante of her co-star Macht's character Harvey Specter.

Rafferty shared that she didn't think their character, Donna and Harvey, would end up together in Suits. The actress emphasized that she wanted her character to remain a strong and independent woman who was not simply waiting for a man to date her. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with People magazine, Sarah Rafferty opened up about her bet with co-star Gabriel Macht about their Suits characters. The Browse actress told the publication that nobody thought that Donna and Harvey "were going to be an end game" at the end of the series.

Rafferty recalled a conversation with Macht before season 9, during which he suggested that the writers might bring their characters together, but she didn't think that would happen.

The actress quipped, "So I lost the bet, is what I'm saying. I did not think it was going to happen." She noted that she believed her perspective on Donna and her intentional portrayal of the character contributed to her view.

Rafferty told the outlet that during the season 2 flashback scene after Donna got fired, she and Harvey hooked up, noting that she and Gabriel Macht discussed that scene and realized they weren't approaching it as part of their character's 'backstory.'

She said there might have been a 'flirtation' between Donna and Harvey in the prior seasons, but she never believed they would end up together. The actress explained, "It was important to me that she remains somebody who was not pining and waiting in the wings for some guy to be ready to date her because I think it was really important that she was busy. She was fine [without a man]."

Sarah Rafferty noted that she and her co-star were initially 'nervous' about the potential backlash from fans regarding their characters getting together, saying, "By the time we're like eight, nine seasons into this show, we've had Twitter and Instagram, and social media, so we understand feedback."

The actress told the publication that she felt 'invested' in what the fans wanted and aimed to please them, which added pressure to the storyline. However, she believed it was the right moment for the relationship to develop, noting, "Harvey had evolved in a way that he had passed the test of becoming a good partner to a woman like Donna."