Patrick J. Adams Reflects On His Initial Meeting With Suits Co-Star Meghan Markle: 'It Was Terrible And...'

Patrick J. Adams recently revealed how he first met his co-star, Meghan Markle, with whom he worked in their hit legal drama series, Suits. In the series, Markle played the character of Rachel Zane, Adams' character Mike Ross's love interest. Adams also mentioned that when he and Markle did a chemistry read for Suits, he knew she would get the part. Read on further to know more details!

In the latest episode of his and co-star Sarah Rafferty's Sidebar: A Suits Watch podcast, Patrick J. Adams recalled his initial encounter with Meghan Markle before they starred together in Suits, which ran for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019.

The actor said, "Meghan and I had done a pilot before, a terrible, terrible pilot together," adding, "There was a setting up of a romantic relationship in the pilot of that particular pilot, too. And then we never saw each other again."

The Clara actor noted that the pilot they had worked on had failed, saying it was terrible, and went away. He added that they had never seen or spoken to each other again after that.

Adams further mentioned that he saw Meghan Markle again at the callbacks, noting that he was the first to get cast for their legal drama, and he went in for the chemistry reads with Rachel, and Markle was there, saying, "She was right there. And she said, ‘Hi.’ And I went, ‘Oh my god! So good to see you.'”

The actor then explained that it was "pretty clear" his former Suits co-star Markle would get the part when they were discussing their first chemistry read for the show, saying, "I think our just knowing each other and just getting to calm down and not have those nerves of just getting to know one another, really helped that chemistry read."

Adams mentioned that they had an 'easygoing' dynamic when they went into the room for the chemistry read, and it was clear from the start that she would get the part. He added, "It was just so much easier than it was with anybody else," before praising her performance, saying she 'crushed it' both during the audition and on the show.

Meghan Markle landed the role of attorney Rachel Zane in Suits, starring alongside Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Patrick J. Adams, and Sarah Rafferty, among more talented actors. However, she left the show after season 7 when she married Prince Harry in May 2018. Her departure from Suits came as she transitioned into her new role as a member of the British royal family at the time.