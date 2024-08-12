Savannah Chrisley Posts BTS of Her 27th Birthday Celebrations With Friends and Family; See Here

Influencer Savannah Chrisley celebrated her 27th birthday on August 10 with a dinner out with loved ones, which she shared on Instagram Stories. Her posts included moments with her niece Chloe and a photo with her younger brother Grayson, whom she became the legal guardian of after their parents' imprisonment.

In the next clip, Savannah’s friend Tyler Bishop was also seen celebrating his birthday. The restaurant staff brought out cupcakes decorated with silly images of Savannah and Tyler, prompting her to joke, "Find better friends."

Savannah Chrisley's birthday celebration comes about two months after a judge overturned her mother's seven-year sentence for tax evasion and fraud due to insufficient evidence. Julie will return to court on September 25 for a new sentence.

Julie and her husband, Todd Chrisley, whose sentence remains unchanged, were indicted in 2019 along with their accountant for financial crimes. They were accused of lying to secure $30 million in loans and then filing for bankruptcy to avoid repayment.

The couple has maintained their innocence, but in 2022, they were convicted on all 12 counts. They began serving a combined 19-year sentence in January 2023, but their sentences were reduced in September 2023. Todd is now set to be released in September 2032.

In a July 2 episode of Savannah's Unlocked podcast, she discussed her mother's return home following the appeal. Savannah acknowledged that Julie might face PTSD and that adjusting back home will be really difficult due to her alleged experiences and abuse. She said she is committed to helping Julie get into the best possible space and added that she might keep the news of Julie's return private.

