‘They're My Whole Heart’: Savannah Chrisley Opens Up About Heartache After Parents Todd And Julie's Prison Sentence At 2024 RNC

Savannah Chrisley talked about her emotional journey with her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, during her speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention on July 16. In Milwaukee, she discussed the profound impact their prison sentences had on her family as per PEOPLE.

Savannah Chrisley speaking from the heart

Savannah started her speech with a touching statement: "72600019 and 72601019. These may be just numbers to you, but to me, they're my whole heart." These are her parents' ID numbers in the federal prison system. Savannah, a public figure from the reality show Chrisley Knows Best, made a heartfelt address about her family's struggles.

"My name is Savannah Chrisley, and you may have seen my family on TV, but for the past decade, we've been consumed with a different kind of drama," she began, establishing the tone for her speech.

The legal troubles for Todd and Julie Chrisley

Todd and Julie Chrisley were indicted in August 2019 on several counts, including bank and wire fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy. They've consistently denied the allegations. Despite being cleared of state tax evasion charges in Georgia, they were convicted in federal court in October 2019. In November 2022, they were sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Their sentences were reduced by nearly two years in January 2023, shortly after they arrived in prison. Julie's seven-year prison sentence was recently vacated in June 2024, resulting in a resentencing due to insufficient evidence in her case.

Savannah's new responsibilities

During her speech, Savannah discussed the difficulties she faced following her parents' sentencing. "My parents were sentenced to a combined 19 years," she told the crowd, which booed. This reaction showed the audience's support for her family's situation.

Savannah accepted the responsibility of caring for her younger brother, Grayson, now 18, and sister, Chloe, now 11. She described the anguish of explaining their parents' absence to the children: "You don't know heartache until you look two children in the eyes and say, 'I don't know when mom and dad are coming home.'"

