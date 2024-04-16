'It Is Quite Eclectic’: Little Mix Alum Perrie Edwards Talks About Debut Album As Forget About Us Debuts At No 1

Singer Perrie Edwards has stated that her upcoming debut solo album offers a diverse range of sounds. Fans of the former Little Mix member, who has dropped her surname for her solo career, have heard the first track of her solo work with the release of the upbeat banger called Forget About Us. Though the album features various flavors, it still functions as a cohesive body of work.

Speaking to Rebecca Judd on Apple Music 1, she said: "I feel like [Forget About Us] is a really good introduction to my album and I think all my singles are going to be good introductions to what the album’s going to have on there. It is quite eclectic. It’s quite different, but it works as a body of work. So I love it, I’m just so excited. It’s nice for everyone to be hearing it instead of just me.

She further added, "The one thing that I didn’t want to do is release a song and then not know where I’m going after that. I wanted everything to be ready in order, even if, for example, in my second single, the decision changes and we change it to something else. At least I’ve got a whole back catalogue now of what we can roll with. I just wanted to make sure everything was kind of wrapped up, tied nicely in a ball before I started venturing out." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The artist also says that she has been inspired by all the big names in the industry including Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Christina Aguilera, and Kelly Clarkson.

Perrie Edwards talks about the people who Inspire her in the industry

During the interview, when Perrie was asked about her comparisons to singer Mariah Carey, she said: "I think the 90s' Mariah, the more upbeat ones, more the ones with bounce. I love Mariah; I’m a huge Mariah fan. Always have been, always will be. So taking inspiration from her, all the big divas were my inspiration for my album. Whitney, Celine, Mariah, Christina, Kelly Clarkson—all those women who just let it rip. They make me so happy, that’s who I’d be singing in my bedroom as a kid 24/7."

The singer is yet to decide on a title for her album, though she has considered simply calling it Perrie. She said: "There’s a few. Do you know what? So many people are like, why don’t you just call it Perrie?"

When Rebecca suggested an eponymous-titled LP, Perrie replied: "It’s kind of cool. It’s really hard to pick an album title. I don’t know what the heck I’m going to call it."

Reportedly, some of the songs from her album were co-written by Ed Sheeran and also feature a collaboration with RAYE, who recently took home the album of the year award at the 2024 BRIT Awards for her own debut album, My 21st Century Blues. Perrie released the song Forget About Us on April 12, 2024.

More details about Perrie Edwards

Perrie Edwards is an actress and singer known for Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) and The Best Man Holiday (2013). She was also a member of the popular girl band Little Mix, alongside Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and previously Jesy Nelson. They were formed during the 8th season of the television music competition The X Factor, and were the first band to win the show. They’ve since released six studio albums as a group, as well as The Greatest Hits. One of their best-known hits is Shout Out to My Ex, which contains a lot of references to Perrie’s ex-fiancée, Zayn Malik. In 2021, after 11 years of being together, they made the decision to part ways and head towards their own individual journeys.

ALSO READ: ‘Friendly But Detached In Ways’: How Are Kate Middleton-Prince William Dealing With Difficulties Amid Her Cancer Diagnosis? Royal Expert Reveals

Advertisement

Garrison Brown Funeral: Siblings, Cousins Pay Tribute To Sister Wives Star As He Is Laid To Rest 4 Days After Death