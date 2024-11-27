Scarlett Johansson Gushes About Husband Colin Jost’s Kindness and Naughty Side: 'He Keeps It Interesting'

Scarlett Johansson has no complaints about having a comedian for a husband. Appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark on Tuesday, November 26, to promote her skincare line, The Outset, the Avengers actress gushed about Colin Jost, whom she married in 2020, revealing he’s equal parts kind, loving, and naughty, and she loves that about him.

Sharing that the SNL star, 42, recently threw her a humongous birthday bash for her 40th, Johansson said of her husband, “He’s a good guy… He is a very, very, very great guy. I’m extremely lucky. He’s a kind person, and he’s hilarious, thoughtful, loving, and he’s a great dad, and I love him.”

“But he’s also got his naughty side. He keeps it interesting,” she added.

Mark Consuelos, co-host of Kelly and Mark with his wife Kelly Ripa, couldn't tame his curiosity and abruptly asked Johansson about the boat Jost purchased with former SNL co-star Pete Davidson for $280,000.

“That’s the naughty part I was talking about,” Johansson quipped before informing the listeners that the decommissioned Staten Island Ferry is still decommissioned.

The boat recently, however, hosted the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show, much to Johansson’s pleasure, as the revenue earned from the event will at least help her and her husband pay its docking fees.

Johansson joked that after the fashion event hosted on the boat concluded successfully, they were thinking of renting it out for more such events—though not without a fair warning. The bathrooms on the boat haven’t been renovated and still boast the same old-school design, where users are exposed to other patrons from chest up to knee down.

Speaking to People about Hilfiger, 73, hosting his SS25 show on the ferry during New York Fashion Week in September, Jost called the moment “surreal.” He shared that he thought Tommy and everyone involved with the event planning did a great job. The comedian also reflected on how he felt the ferry was almost made to host such events, as the seating layout aligned like magic with what Hilfiger’s team had in mind.

Sharing a detailed glimpse into the party Jost threw for her birthday earlier this month, Johansson said it was a very well-planned and executed surprise as he managed to get many of her friends and colleagues together for an evening complete with martinis and more.

Johansson also praised her husband’s gift-giving skills, sharing that he’s excellent at buying beautiful jewelry.

Jost and Johansson were first romantically linked in 2017. Following their marriage in 2020, the duo welcomed son Cosmos in 2021. Johansson is also mom to daughter Rose, 10, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Romain Dauriac.

