‘I Fully Blacked Out’: Scarlett Johansson Shares Her Reaction To Husband Colin Jost And Michael Che’s Annual Joke Swap on SNL

Scarlett Johansson finally shared how she felt during SNL’s annual Joke Swap episode. The actress revealed being “blacked out” during the segment that aired in May. For the unversed, in this segment, both Colin Jost and Michael Che write jokes for each other. No one has any idea what the other person has written until they have to read it out loud during the segment.

In one of the jokes, the Marvel actress was trolled for her role in the film Her. This happened during the same period when the actress was gearing up for a legal tussle with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

What was Scarlet Johansson’s reaction to SNL’s joke swap?

During the segment, Che mocked OpenAI’s voice assistant, which sounds just like the actress. This real-life situation is similar to Johansson’s film Her. Che wrote that he has not watched the film, “Without that body, what’s the point of listening?” Her husband had to read this out loud.

On Thursday (July 11), the Jojo Rabbit actress appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she talked about the SNL segments. During her appearance, the actress confirmed that her husband was really reading the joke for the first time live.

Johansson shared, “We need to go into witness protection that night.” The Lucy star revealed that she was absolutely terrified that they were going to be targeted. She added that she “blacked out” for that period of the night and does not actually remember it.

Johansson shared that as soon as her picture came on the screen during the segment, she screamed. The acclaimed film star expressed, “It’s painful. I mean I really do — I actually don’t remember that segment. I fully blacked out. And they do it at Christmas too! It’s like a little gift to each other.”

More on Scarlet Johansson’s legal tussle with Open Al’s Chat GPT

According to TMZ, the actress is gearing up for a legal battle as OpenAI’s voice assistant Sky sounds just like Johansson’s voice. This seems like life imitating art.

Per the publication, Johansson stated that she was forced to hire legal counsel who wrote two letters to Altman and OpenAI, setting out what they had done and asking them to reveal in detail the exact process they utilized to create Sky’s voice.

As per the publication, Johansson claims she was approached by OpenAI’s team along with Sam Altman in September 2023 to use her voice for ChatGPT’s 4.0 model, but she declined.

She also pointed out that on May 13, Altman had tweeted “Her,” which led her to believe that it was in connection to the film Her.

It appears to the actress that they found a loophole in getting Johansson’s voice for their feature. They may have hired someone else to imitate her voice or may have generated her voice.

