Scrublands Season 2: Luke Carroll, Debra Lawrance And More New Stars Join Australian Mystery Drama

Australian crime drama, Scrublands is returning for a second season. Following the debut season’s success, the production is expanding the cast with several new stars- Debra Lawrence and Luke Carroll to name a few. The series is an adaptation of author Chris Hammer’s award-winning novel, Silver, and exclusively airs on the Australian streaming network, Stand and 9 Network.

Season 2 was officially greenlit in March 2024 and will continue filming in Western Australia with a full-fledged cast including actors from Home and Away, Hacksaw Ridge, The Twelve, The Surfer, and others.

Who is in the cast of Scrublands Season 2?

Lead stars Luke Arnold and Acolyte star Bella Heathcote will reprise their roles as journalist Martin Scarsden and Mandy Bond. As production for Season 2 paces, new Scrublands cast members Luke Carroll from The Artful Dodger, Please Like Me’s Debra Lawrence, and David Roberts will join the lead stars.

Hacksaw Ridge’s Luke Pegler, Home and Away’s Sarah Roberts, The Twelve’s Hamish Michael and Tasma Walton, Damian De Montemas from Hounds of Love, La Brea’s Toby Truslove, Year Of’s Caroline Brazier, Peter Allen: Not the Boy Next Door’s Joel Jackson, and The Surfer’s Radek Jonak are also set to star in Scrublands Season 2, per Deadline.

Easy Tiger and Third Act stories will back the production along with Stan and 9 Network in co-production. Martha Coleman, Rob Gibson, Ian Collie and Felicity Packard will produce while Ben Young directs from a script by writers Packard, Fiona Kelly, and Jock Serong.

9 Network’s Michael Healy and Andy Ryan will act as executive producers alongside Cailah Scobie and Alicia Brown from Stan.

In an official announcement back in March, Stan Chief Content Officer Scobie spoke highly of Scrublands Season 1’s success and confirmed a renewal. “Following the immense success of Scrublands, we look forward to working with Easy Tiger and Third Act Stories, alongside lead cast Luke and Bella, as we bring audiences another thrilling season,” she said.

The new season will continue filming in Western Australia setting the area on the map for future projects, local or international.

What will be Scrublands Season 2 be about?

Season 2 will pick up a year after the chilling incident in the rural town of Riversend where a young priest killed five parishioners by performing a mass shooting during a congregation. The townsfolk are still recovering from the nightmare while journalist Martin Scarsden returns to his hometown, Port Silver, and envisions building a new life with partner Heathcote’s Mandy Bond.

In a turn of events, Scarsden finds his childhood buddy Jasper murdered and with no witnesses. The primary suspect is his lover Mandy. The fact sends Scarsden down a spiral of finding the truth. As he digs deeper into the situation to find the killer, he is faced with disturbing secrets from his buried past and the dark history of his coastal hometown.

Deadline teased an exclusive first-look image from Scrublands Season 2 and confirmed that filming has begun in Augusta, Western Australia.

Scrublands premiered in Australia on Stan, November 16, 2023, whereas recently debuted on AMC+ and Sundance Now on May 2, 2024, for streaming in the U.S.

