Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Hit With Another Trafficking Lawsuit; Rapper Allegedly ‘Groomed’ Victim Into It, Claims Accuser

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of abuse and trafficking.

The list of accusations against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs keeps getting longer. It’s the serious nature of the allegations that is making the public shocked. Now, the rapper is hit with yet another trafficking accusation where the accuser, Adria English claims that he allegedly ‘groomed’ her into the trafficking. Read ahead to know the claims made by the accuser.

What did Adria English claim about Diddy?

As per the filings obtained by TMZ, English said that she first met Diddy back in 2004 when her ex-boyfriend had auditioned for a Sean John modeling job.

English alleged that her ex and another model were asked to perform oral intercourse in order to book the gig. They allegedly refused. Even after they refused, English’s ex was given another chance if she worked as a “go-go dancer” at the rapper’s white party in the Hamptons at that time.

English previously worked as an adult movie star under the name Omunique. She allegedly accepted the offer. As per TMZ, in the picture, English is seen at the 2004 party filled with celebrities.

According to the publication, she claimed that she started working regularly at the Finna Get Loose vocalist’s parties. The report stated that she was expected to drink alcoholic drinks that contained narcotics and flirt with the attendees.

At first, the accuser did not indulge in any intercourse but it all changed after the rapper demanded her to have intercourse with Jeweler Jacob Arabov. He is also a defendant in the lawsuit.

She stated that after engaging in “forced sexual intercourse” with the jeweler, Diddy gave her an additional USD 1,000 bonus in addition to congratulating her.

The former adult star asserted that it was a one-time incident, saying the rapper thought she would be “passed off” to other individuals. English did not identify the other individuals she claimed to have been abused by in her lawsuit.

Why did Adria English work for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Reportedly, English claimed that she worked for Diddy because she thought he would help her further her musical career. She said, that he used her aspirations against her by threatening to blacklist her from the profession.

She allegedly left working for the Bad Boys records executive after five years, she said followed through on his threats, ruining her career prospects in music.

The former adult film star claims that she suffered emotional trauma, such as intimate issues and painful memories, as a result of the alleged trafficking. She is currently seeking unspecified damages.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ attorney speaks out about the lawsuits

As per Page Six, Jonathan Davis, attorney of the Big Boy Records executive told the outlet that the fact that Diddy has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone will remain unaffected no matter how many lawsuits are filed.

The attorney added that anyone can file a lawsuit without any “proof” or “reason”. Davis continued, “Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court.”

