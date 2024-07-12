Sean ‘Diddy Combs’ Mother Janice Hospitalized For Chest Pain Amidst Son’s Legal Issues; DEETS

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to rape and sexual abuse

Music mogul Sean Diddy Combs has been in the news for his legal troubles over the past few months. However, in recent developments, things took a turn for the worse as his mother was hospitalized in Miami after experiencing chest pain. Janice Combs was rushed to the hospital on July 11, 2024, after she reported discomfort in her chest, a source close to the rapper told TMZ.

While the cause of Janice Combs' discomfort remains unknown, she is expected to remain under medical observation for at least another day while undergoing testing. Diddy stayed by her side, wishing the best for her recovery. “He’s her comfort in this,” an insider noted to TMZ.

Janice Combs believes the root cause of her health setbacks is her son's legal issues

According to TMZ sources, Janice Combos believes that stress from her son’s federal investigation and back-to-back legal issues mounting on top of the mogul and his family is the prime reason behind her recent health issue.

Janice lives in Miami, but in a separate residence from Diddy’s waterfront estate, but just like any other mother, she is equally worried for him.

As per an article in The Root from April 2024, Janice Combos was the only woman who stood by her son. Furthermore, for those who are unaware, Janice was also a former model and co-founder of Janice Combs Music Holdings.

Previously, in March 2024 a major federal raid took place at Diddy’s L.A. and Miami homes in connection to an ongoing sex trafficking investigation. Months prior, the Sean John founder’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura sued him for rape and abuse.

More on Sean Diddy Combs' ongoing legal drama since the beginning of 2024

Sean Diddy Combs had been in the news after footage of him assaulting his ex-partner, Cassie Ventura, leaked on the internet in May 2024. The music mogul posted a minute-long video addressing the disturbing footage, in which he could be seen beating, kicking, and dragging his ex in the hallway of a hotel. Before that, when Ventura made claims about the abuse, he and his team denied them right away.

The couple settled the lawsuit, but after the video leak, Diddy received major backlash online, prompting him to release an apology video on his Instagram.

Several other women have also come forward to accuse Diddy of sexual assault. Joi Dickerson-Neal claimed in a civil lawsuit that Diddy intentionally drugged and raped her while she was a student at Syracuse University in 1991. He once again denied all the allegations.

Meanwhile, in May 2023, Cassie Ventura took to her Instagram and issued a public post showcasing gratitude to all her followers and supporters who supported her during the entire issue.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

