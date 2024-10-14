'Opportunity to Tell My Side of the Story': Jamie Foxx Thanks Audience for Their Love After Opening Up About Health Scare in One-Man Show

Jamie Foxx, the acclaimed actor and comedian, shared a heartfelt message with his fans following his recent one-man show, One More Chance: An Evening with Jamie Foxx.

On October 14, 2024, Foxx thanked fans for their support during his emotional performance in Atlanta. The show served as a platform for Foxx to talk about his health scare in April 2023, during which he was hospitalized for many weeks.

Foxx used Instagram to post photos from his event, along with a heartfelt message. He wrote, “God is good…. As I post these pictures, my heart and my soul is filled with nothing but pure joy.”

He stated that the Atlanta audience played a significant role in his recovery and creative comeback. “I have to thank you Atlanta. You showed up and you showed out,” he said, noting that it had been 18 years since his last performance on stage.

During his performance, Jamie Foxx stated the nature of his show: “When people ask me if this is a stand-up comedy show, I say, ‘No, it’s an artistic explanation.’” He described it as a story about his experiences amid a health scare, which he defined as something that went wrong.

He showed deep appreciation to the medical staff at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, saying, "Thanks to the great people in Atlanta, especially Piedmont Hospital, you enabled me to come back and be on stage and do what I love to do the most."

In the Instagram photos, Foxx is seen displaying a range of emotions. He is captured holding up one arm while bending his head down and wiping his face, showcasing the intensity of the moment.

Other photos showed him hugging a friend, sitting at a piano, and engaging with the audience. Foxx's 16-year-old daughter, Anelise, joined him on stage and played an electric guitar alongside her father.

Following the show, Foxx received an outpouring of support from friends and fans. Music producer Breyon Prescott praised Foxx, stating, "The show you put on in Atlanta was one of the most amazing things I have witnessed in my 30-plus years in this business." He added, "My GOD continue to bless you, my brother. You are truly the most gifted and talented person I know!"

Rapper Busta Rhymes also congratulated Foxx on social media, writing, “Who God bless, no man curse!! CONGRATS @iamjamiefoxx you have truly been missed by so many of us.”

He encouraged Foxx to pursue new opportunities, stating, “THE BLESSINGS DON’T STOP SO WE WON’T STOP!! Salute King.” In addition, actress Garcelle Beauvais showed her love and support with heart emojis.

