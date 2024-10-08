'Worry Is What Gets You': Jamie Foxx Tells Gayle King Addressing Health Scare In New Standup Was An 'Excruciating' Experience

Jamie Foxx was recently seen celebrating his comeback on stage with his team following a major health scare. In a video uploaded to social media, the Baby Driver actor was heard giving a speech, toasting, and having a great time.

The highly acclaimed actor was also seen speaking with CBS Mornings' Gayle King in the backstage video. Both King’s Instagram page and Oprah Daily posted a celebratory video marking the strong return of the Law Abiding Citizen actor, where he opened up about his mental state during his recovery from the health condition.

In the video, Jamie Foxx was heard stating, "It was an excruciating time to be able to open those wounds every single day for three nights," while talking to King during the celebration following the final night of a three-date run of his new comedy special, What Had Happened Was.

He further shared, "It was excruciating because the worry is what gets you."

For those who may not know, Jamie Foxx was hospitalized in April 2023 due to a "medical complication," according to his daughter. Reports indicate that the Day Shift actor was out of the public eye for about a month.

Foxx made his first Instagram post in May 2023, where he mentioned feeling blessed.

Meanwhile, several big names from the Hollywood film industry, including Martin Lawrence and Kevin Hart, shared insights related to the Django Unchained actor’s health.

Talking about his comedy special that was recently filmed in Atlanta for Netflix, Foxx had stated back in the month of September 2024 that it happens to be a way of sharing his journey “through a serious health scare.”

"I am never going to go through this again. My next jokes will start out, ‘knock, knock. I’ll do an hour and a half of ‘knock, knock’ jokes," The Amazing Spider-Man 2 actor stated while talking to King.

The actor from White House Down first gave his health update in the month of July 2023 describing his journey as to go to hell and coming back.

Catch Jamie Foxx in Netflix's Back In Action, set to release on January 17, 2024.

