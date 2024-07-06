Sean Stewart Reportedly Divorcing Wife Jody Weintraub After One Year Of Marriage; Source Says 'They Were Doing So Well'

Legendary musician Rod Stewart's son, Sean Stewart, reportedly divorcing wife, Jody Weintraub, after one year of marriage. Stewart tied the knot with Jody, the daughter of the late Ocean's Eleven film producer Jerry Weintraub, in February 2023.

In addition, Sean recently celebrated the 4th of July and shared a series of pictures on his Instagram, which included a snap of actor Charlie Sheen’s ex-girlfriend, Julia Stambler. According to a report by PageSix, he is allegedly dating her amid his reported divorce news.

Sean Stewart is reportedly divorcing wife, Jody Weintraub

Rod Stewart's son, Sean Stewart, is supposedly divorcing his wife, Jody Weintraub. The couple tied the knot last year during their trip to Las Vegas on Valentine's Day, per PEOPLE. A source told the outlet at the time that he proposed to her during a romantic dinner at Catch, and they made it official a few hours later and married at the Little Church of the West.

According to a recent report by the Daily Mail, a source spilled that Sean has been "separated" from his wife Weintraub for "several months," and they are now allegedly "working on the divorce."

The source further revealed that "they were doing so well for so long, but things went haywire earlier this year." The outlet noted that the source added that Rod Stewart and model Alan Stewart's son and his wife realized they weren't the "right fit" for each other after they began "fighting" frequently over everyday things.

Is Sean Stewart dating Julia Stambler amid his reported divorce news with wife Jodi Weintraub?

Sean Stewart is rumored to be dating Julia Stambler, who reportedly dated actor Charlie Sheen in 2017. The outlet further mentioned that the source spilled the beans on his dating life, noting he is dating this "very hot blonde beauty," and they have "really hit it off." The source told the outlet that she has her "own business and is very independent," adding that they've been going on "dates in Malibu."

According to PageSix reports, the mystery blonde is Stambler, whom Sean is rumored to be linked with amid his divorce news. An insider told the outlet that Stewart has known Julia Stambler since she was a "teenager." The outlet noted that the insider mentioned they both "reconnected" and "started hanging out" together, "doing healthy things."

On Friday, Sean Stewart took to his Instagram and shared a carousel post featuring snaps from his 4th of July celebration. However, among the series of photos, there was one picture of his rumored new girlfriend from their possible vacation, as he captioned the post, "Very grown up 4th of July."

Despite the ongoing rumors, Sean and his wife, Jodi Weintraub, have not publicly commented on the reports of their divorce news.