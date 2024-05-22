Amy Robach is airing dirty laundry from her relationship with her ex-husband Andrew Shue. The star revealed how she did not receive a ring from Shue when they were together.

The pair decided to separate in 2023 after being together for 13 years. Here’s what Amy Robach said about not receiving a ring in her second marriage.

Amy Robach reveals not getting a ring from Andrew Shue

Amy Robach reveals how her second husband Andrew Shue never gave her a ring during the time of their marriage. The TV host also revealed how much the ring she got from her first husband Tim McIntosh was worth. “My first one was $3,000, and I didn't even really have one the second time," Robach shared.

"My second one didn't exist," she shared talking about how Shue did not get her a ring. She later spoke about the complications behind getting a ring and then selling it. Robach spoke about having "valuable property" in a ring. She explained how you get "pennies" when selling a ring compared to what you paid for it.

“So these beautiful pieces of jewelry don't appreciate,” she added. Amy drew parallels between a ring and a car. The star spoke about how the value for both goes down “significantly” when trying to sell it.

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue’s marriage

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue tied the knot in 2010. The pair got divorced in March 2023. They had reportedly decided to separate in March 2022. Months after their separation, news of Amy’s romance with T.J. Holmes surfaced.

T.J. Holmes was previously married to Marilee Fiebig. Andrew and Marilee started dating after their separation from their previous partners.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have spoken about being “on the fence” when it comes to getting married. The couple revealed on their podcast about how they have “discussed” giving each other promise rings. “I think any gesture of wanting to be together is beautiful,” Amy shared. She revealed that the two do not mind the concept of promise rings.

Amy was previously married to Tim McIntosh in 1996. The two decided to go their own ways after finalizing their divorce in 2009.

ALSO READ: Amy Robach and TJ Holmes Empathize With Rob Marciano's ABC Exit; Couple Defend Their 'Friend and Colleague'