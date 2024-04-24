Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Discuss Marriage And Partnership On 'Amy & T.J.' Podcast

In a recent podcast episode of Amy & T.J., former "Good Morning America 3" co-anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes opened up about their relationship and the possibility of marriage. The candid conversation revealed their contemplation on taking their commitment to the next level. Robach (51) and Holmes (46) shared their views on the concept of marriage and discussed their plans for the future, focusing first on moving in together.

Are Amy And T.J. Hesitating To Make It Legal?

On Sunday's episode of their podcast "Amy & T.J.," the former co-anchors of ‘GMA3’ discussed the possibility of marriage. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach discussed taking their relationship to a new level in a candid interview.

"We're still determining what that level of commitment is ... whether it's legal or not ... but mentally, emotionally, we're fully committed to each other," Robach said. “We haven’t figured the marriage thing out yet.”

Neither of us has decided whether or not to tie the knot officially yet, Holmes added.

In her relationship with Holmes, Robach, 51, indicated that she wanted a "life partner" and addressed Holmes' question about such a commitment without a written contract.

She affirmed, "One can," referencing iconic partners like Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who've chosen to remain together without marriage since 1983. She reflected on the authenticity of their bond, noting, "Every day they wake up and they choose to be together, there's no legal binding document that says they have to be together."

Robach acknowledged her perspective on marriage, describing it as "a false security blanket," yet she remains open to the possibility with Holmes. "I still default to that in my head," she admitted to Holmes, acknowledging the emotional weight tied to traditional marital labels.

The GMA3 Co-Anchors Want To Be With Each Other And That’s Evident

Regarding their future plans, Robach emphasized that while marriage is under consideration, their current focus is on moving in together.

"I have said this to you and I believe you've said it to me as well, that I want to be with you for the rest of my life, and I would like to live with you when the time comes," she conveyed to Holmes, highlighting their shared commitment beyond legal formalities.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach talked about how they'd like to eventually live together, saying the timing doesn't have to be immediate. Their relationship, however, won't change even if they take the leap since they are "never" apart. They're already deeply ingrained in their routines of working together and preparing for work, Robach says.

The couple's relationship, which began in November 2022, caused a stir when it became public knowledge, leading to their departure from "GMA3." At the time, Robach was married to her ex-husband Andrew Shue while Holmes was married to Marilee Fiebig.

Robach and Holmes both filed for divorce from their spouses in December 2022.

