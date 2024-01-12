TJ Holmes and Amy Robach spent 'absurd' amount on alcohol in December alone; claim 2023 was like 'pandemic'

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are honest about their alcohol intake. On the latest episode of their podcast Amy & T.J., the couple opened up about their decision to go for a Dry January while insisting that they are reevaluating their relationship with alcohol. Amy shared that in 2023, she used to have an average of three or more drinks a day, while T.J. said that he could “easily go through 18 drinks a day.”

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes spent $3000 on alcohol in a month

On Thursday's episode of their Amy and T.J. podcast, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes discussed their drinking habits as they took on the popular Dry January challenge, with the couple revealing that they drank excessively in 2023. In December, the couple reported spending nearly $3,000 on alcohol, including charges through Drizly and going out, but did not account for liquor store runs.

"We added up in December how much money we spent on alcohol that month," Holmes began, as Robach admitted that she's "embarrassed" by the "absurd" number. "We were able to do this by going back and looking at receipts from our account, and we also looked at Drizly. This doesn't include, however, the trips we made once in a while to a liquor store. This is strictly Drizly and going out." Holmes added, "We spent in the month of December, $2,869 on alcohol alone. Period,"

Robach admitted to turning to alcohol last year to cope with the revelation of her relationship with Holmes, which was leaked in November 2022 while both were still married to their partners. "Last year was my pandemic," Robach said. "I didn't have a job to go to, and I was staying away from a lot of friends and family. We were laying low, so what did I do? I drank a lot. A lot more than I ever have. I don't think I have ever gone a full day where I drink every single day, and that was 2023 for me."

"It wasn't that I was getting wasted or drunk," she added. "It was keeping a buzz going all day or keeping a heightened state of mind during an anxious year. I'm appalled when I look back at how much I actually drank."

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes revealed how much alcohol they consumed in a day

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach later revealed on the podcast how much alcohol they would regularly consume before they embarked on Dry January. "The official guidelines say one drink is one beer or a five-ounce glass of wine or one and a half ounces of liquor," Holmes said. "I started adding mine up .... I can easily go through 18 drinks a day." When Robach asked Holmes to explain what he said, Holmes stated, "We're big runners ... I like to do my runs in the morning, but also something you got me into is a 'run to fun.'"

"When you finish your run, and the run ends up at a bar," Holmes continued. "Now we'll go run at 8 or 9 in the morning ... and I come back, and we have a beer. I put two beers in the freezer and let them get a little colder, and we will have the beer. So you have the one, and I end up with two. So here we are at 10 in the morning after a run, I am two drinks in. That is easy."

Holmes then added that he and Robach would then head to lunch, during which they used to consume a minimum of two-drink. "Now, if we are not out and about for the day ... and we are just inside, I can easily have a drink in my hand from two in the afternoon until seven, eight, nine, 10 o'clock at night," Holmes said adding, "You do those numbers, and that's a drink an hour for another eight hours or even less. But that is another eight hours of a drink in hand plus the four I had during the day."

