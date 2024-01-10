Selena Gomez announces Social Media break ONCE AGAIN; fans say 'see you in five minutes'
Selena Gomez, known for her dual career as an actor and singer, recently sparked speculation after an intriguing moment during the Golden Globes ceremony. However, she's now making headlines for a different reason – a decision to step away from social media once more.
Announcing the break
In a heartfelt Instagram Story, Selena Gomez bid a temporary farewell to her followers, expressing her intent to take a hiatus from social media. Alongside a video featuring her boyfriend, Benny Blanco playing with children, she stated, "I'm off social media for a while. I'm focusing on what really matters."
This announcement arrives on the heels of her notable appearance at the Golden Globes, where she was caught in a rumored conversation with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry.
Golden Globes controversy clarified
Amidst the buzz surrounding her interaction at the awards ceremony, Selena Gomez addressed the circulating rumors. Disputing claims that she was discussing Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, she clarified her conversation with Taylor Swift.
In response to an Instagram post from E! News, she refuted the allegations, stating, "Nooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that's anyone's business."
Additionally, when Timothee Chalamet was approached for his perspective, he confirmed there was no tension between Selena and Kylie, affirming, “we’re all good.”
History of social media breaks
This isn’t the first time Selena Gomez has opted for a social media hiatus. Back in November, she expressed her decision to step away from Instagram due to her stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict, a move that generated considerable controversy and backlash. Her return to the platform subsequently faced criticism from some quarters.
Selena Gomez’s decision to take a break from social media comes amidst speculation and misinterpretation of her interactions at the Golden Globes. As she prioritizes what truly matters in her life, this step reflects her commitment to personal well-being amidst the pressures of fame and public scrutiny.
Whether she'll return and how soon remains to be seen, but her actions highlight the importance of self-care in the realm of celebrity status.
