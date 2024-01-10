5 times Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez proved they're besties; all iconic moments as singers make headlines after Golden Globes 2024

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are the poster girls of female friendships. The duo has known each other since 2008 when they were teen girls bonding over failed relationships (they dated the Jonas Brothers). Their friendship has only evolved and gotten deeper since then.

In light of their latest headline-making gossip session at the Golden Globes, we are looking back at 5 iconic moments when the singing powerhouses proved that they are best friends forever.

Everyone say thank you to the Jonas Brothers

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez’s friendship can be traced back to 2008 when they were each dating a Jonas Brother. Taylor was dating Joe Jonas while Selena was involved with Nick Jonas. Their relationship with the singers soon met a sorrowful fate, but the girls succeeded in cementing their friendship as a forever kind.

Speaking about how she met her close pal Taylor, Selena said to KISS FM UK, “We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical.”

Selena says she seeks love advice from Taylor

In 2009, shortly after Selena and Taylor became friends, the former revealed in an interview that she goes to Taylor for love advice, because she is older and has already gone through it. Gomez shared, “If I ever have an issue, Taylor has gone through it, because she is older than me, and she gives the most thought-out answers.” Adding on, Selena said, “What I love about Taylor is that she does believe in the whole love story and prince charming and soul mates. Because of her, I haven't lost faith (in love).”

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's music collaboration

What happens when two singing powerhouses and global pop icons share a stage? The world found out in 2011. Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift shook the concertgoers when the latter brought out Selena Gomez as a special guest during her Speak Now tour. The Who Says hitmaker then went on to perform the said song for Taylor’s fans.

In the following years, Gomez made multiple surprise appearances at her BFF’s concerts including her 1989 tour in 2015 and her Reputation tour in 2018. She even featured in her Bad Blood music video.

Taylor scripts history at the 2016 Grammy and her best friend couldn't be happier

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez started the Grammy 2016 event with their hands wrapped around each other on the red carpet. The night ended with Taylor scripting history by becoming the first woman to win Album of the Year twice. When Taylor was announced the winner of the biggest award of the night, Selena seemed happier than Taylor herself. Friendships with no competition and unconditional support are superior and Taylena shows us how to do it right.

Selena calls Taylor her only friend in the industry

The Only Murders in the Building actress created quite a buzz in 2022 when she named Taylor her only friend in the industry during an interview with Rolling Stone. “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor,” she said.

At this point in time, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are almost sisters. From birthdays to holidays and award shows, they do it all together and we couldn't be happier rooting for them.