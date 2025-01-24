Selena Gomez Celebrates Emilia Pérez Co-stars Zoe Saldaña and Karla Sofía Gascón's Oscar Nominations

Selena Gomez is cheering on her Emilia Pérez family despite being left out of the list of Oscar nominations this time. This followed the news that her co-stars Karla Sofía Gascón and Zoe Saldaña earned nods for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress Academy Awards, respectively.

The actress, singer, and Rare Beauty mogul was filled with pride on Instagram Stories as she typed out, "So incredibly proud of my @emiliaperez family!!" by sharing a reel of her co-stars' nominations announcement.

While the Baila Conmigo singer wasn't among the nominees, her movie, Emilia Pérez scored multiple Oscar nominations that includes Best Picture, Best International Feature Film, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and two Best Original Song nods.

This musical crime drama helmed by Jacques Audiard is about an ambitious lawyer, portrayed by Saldaña, hired by a leader of a Mexican drug cartel, played by Gascón, who is set to assume a new identity via gender-affirming surgery.

Gomez portrays Jessi Del Monte, who happens to be the estranged wife of the Mexican cartel leader. The Wizards of Waverly Place actress has already received some recognition this awards season. She was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress award at both the BAFTAs and the Golden Globes.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Gascón is now the first openly trans woman to be an Oscar-nominated actress, breaking another cultural record for Emilia Pérez. And Saldaña took to her Instagram to celebrate her first-ever Oscar nod. She wrote, "I am truly honored and grateful for the nomination. Thank you so much for considering me for this award. I am thrilled to be among such talented company."

The Avatar actress will compete with Ariana Grande, Monica Barbaro, Isabella Rossellini, and Felicity Jones in the Best Supporting Actress category. As for Gascón, her fellow nominees include Cynthia Erivo of Wicked, Mikey Madison of Anora, Demi Moore of The Substance, and Fernanda Torres of I'm Still Here.

The 2025 Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O'Brien, will take place on March 2. It will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on ABC and Hulu. Fans can watch Selena Gomez, Karla Sofía Gascón, and Zoe Saldaña in Emilia Pérez, now streaming on Netflix.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Karla Sofía Gascón Makes History With Groundbreaking Oscar Nomination For Emilia Pérez; READ